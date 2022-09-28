Coolio’s Cause of Death: Rapper Dead at 59

Coolio, the rapper best known for his massive success in the ’90s, has died at age 59, TMZ was the first to report. His official cause of death has not yet been determined, but emergency personnel on the scene suspect he died from cardiac arrest.

TMZ reported that Coolio was visiting a friend in Los Angeles when he died late Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022. His real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr.

Coolio entered the LA rap scene in the late ’80s, and found huge fame in 1995 with “Gangsta’s Paradise.” TMZ reported He recorded the song found the soundtrack of “Dangerous Minds,” a Michelle Pfeiffer film.

“The song reached #1 and stayed there for 3 weeks,” TMZ reported/

Here’s what you need to know:

Coolio Was Visiting a Friend, Who Found Him Dead on the Bathroom Floor

His manager, Jarez, told TMZ that Coolio went into the bathroom at his friend’s house, and when he did not return, his friend called for him. When Coolio did not answer after several attempts, the friend went into the bathroom and found Coolio on the floor, TMZ reported.

The friend called 911, who pronounced Coolio dead on the scene, TMZ reported.

“We’re told the friend called EMTs, who arrived and pronounced Coolio dead on the scene — and Jarez tells us the paramedics suspect he suffered cardiac arrest. An official cause of death has not been determined,” TMZ reported.

While Coolio was best known for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” he had several other hits, including “Fantastic Voyage” in 1994, which hit #3 on Billboard’s Hot 100, according to TMZ. He also had hits with “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “It’s All the Way Live (Now).”

READ NEXT: Kobe Bryant Crash Text Messages Provide Window Into His Last Hours

