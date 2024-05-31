DWTS Pro Is ‘Happiest’ He’s Ever Been Amid Life Changes

On May 26, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Alan Bersten celebrated his 30th birthday. He took to Instagram to share a photo of his new look and to mark the next decade of his life.

“This is 30!!! And this this the happiest I’ve ever been,” Bersten captioned an Instagram post, adding a smiley face. “Thank you to everyone for all the birthday love,” he added.

Bersten posed shirtless on a beach, standing in the sand with his arms spread out wide. He displayed his physique after buckling down and dropping 20 pounds. Additionally, he showed off his newly shaved head, which, on his Instagram Stories, is something he said he has been wanting to do for a while.

Bersten joined “Dancing With the Stars” as part of the troupe on season 20. He became a pro on season 25 and won his first and only Mirrorball Trophy (with Hannah Brown) on season 28.

Many People Wished Alan Bersten a ‘Happy Birthday’ on Instagram

Bersten received dozens of messages from both friends and fans wishing him a “happy birthday.”

“Happy birthday, Alan!! 30 looks so good on you,” one person wrote.

“Happy Birthday! Happy looks good on you,” someone else added.

“Aw happy birthday Alan! I hope this is the best decade yet,” a third Instagram user said.

“Happy 30TH birthday! Hope this new decade treats you well, you deserve it,” a fourth comment read.

Bersten also received birthday messages from his “Dancing With the Stars” family, including Cheryl Burke, Rylee Arnold, Pasha Pashkov, Artem Chigvintsev, and more. Some former “Dancing With the Stars” competitors also shared their best wishes for Bersten, including Harry Jowsey, Gabby Windey, Jessie James Decker, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Amanda Kloots.

“Yay!! Happy Birthday to you!!” Kloots’ message read. Bersten responded with three blue heart emoji. Bersten and Kloots danced together on season 30 and made it all the way to the semifinals. They formed a very close friendship and are still close to this day.

Alan Bersten Did the ‘Carnivore Diet’ & Dropped 20 Pounds

After wrapping the 2024 “Dancing With the Stars” live tour, Bersten decided to buckle down on health and fitness. He did so by doing the “carnivore diet,” which helped him drop some serious weight.

“In the last five weeks, I started the carnivore diet. I’m not preaching it to anyone. I did it myself. I kind of did it under like, just trying not to tell anyone and it completely changed my life,” Bersten told Us Weekly.

“I’m so happy and I’ve lost a lot of weight, which is insane. I really didn’t expect that. I think in five weeks, I lost like 20 pounds,” he added.

A short time later, he decided it was time to buzz off his hair. On May 22, Bersten posted a video of himself on Instagram to show off his new haircut. “Soooooo….. I did something,” he captioned a Reel. He started off wearing a backwards baseball cap while dancing in his living room. He then removed the hat and brushed his hand over his super short hair.

