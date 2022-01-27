4 DWTS Alums Join New Reality Show

There are four – count ’em, four – “Dancing With the Stars” alumni coming to “Celebrity Big Brother” season three, which premieres on Wednesday, February 2 on CBS. Here is what you need to know about the “Dancing With the Stars” alums and the new season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alumni Are…

No need to guess anymore! Meet your #BBCeleb Houseguests! Which ⭐️ are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/BUxTspgeGF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 27, 2022

Joining the cast of “Celebrity Big Brother” season three are four former “Dancing With the Stars” contestants — comedian Chris Kattan, fashion mogul and TV host Carson Kressley, former NBA player Lamar Odom, and Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu.

Chris Kattan competed on season 24 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside his professional dancer partner Witney Carson. Unfortunately, Chris kind of had two left feet and they were the first couple eliminated. Hopefully, he can do better on “Celebrity Big Brother,” though based on US Weekly’s Sharon Tharp’s impressions from doing pre-show interviews, Chris may not have any idea what he is in for on the show.

“Chris Kattan: Seems like a nice enough guy but not sure he’s ready for this. Not much substance, so far at least,” wrote Sharon on Twitter.

Fashion mogul Carson Kressley competed back on season 13 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional partner Anna Trebunskaya. They finished in eighth place, which was farther than a lot of people thought he would go — as one fan put it on Twitter, “Too bad Carson Kressley was eliminated from #DWTS last nite. He couldn’t dance, but he sure made me laugh!”

As far as how Carson will do on “Celebrity Big Brother,” Sharon thinks he has done his homework on the show and the game, so he could be a dark horse.

Lamar Odom makes no bones about what he is famous for — in his intro for CBS, he said he’s best known for winning two NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and also for being Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband.

“Dancing With the Stars” fans also know him from season 28 of the show. He finished in 10th place with professional partner Peta Murgatroyd, but honestly, it was quite impressive he was even able to dance at all, since he was just a few years removed from a medical emergency in which he suffered from kidney failure, several heart attacks, and 12 strokes, according to Lamar’s recounting of the incident on Kevin Hart’s show “Cold As Balls.”

“All my doctors that see me say I’m a walking miracle,” Odom said at the time.

As for as he’ll do on “Celebrity Big Brother,” Sharon’s first impression was that she’s “not sure [Lamar] knows where he is or what show he’s on,” but she later tweeted, “Re-watching some of my interviews, I may have been a tad hard on Lamar. He’s definitely not familiar with the show (like, at all) but he does have the competitiveness and definitely wants the money.”

Finally, figure skater Mirai Nagasu is also playing “Celebrity Big Brother.” She is an Olympic bronze medalist and the first female U.S. singles skater to land the triple axel at the Olympics.

Mirai competed on season 26 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional partner Alan Bersten. Her elimination in fourth place — it was a triple elimination night but she definitely finished in fourth because her scores were really high that week — was a shocker to the audience because she had higher judges’ scores than one of the finale couples (Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber). Mirai and Alan were also the first couple to receive a 10 that season (in week two on their foxtrot).

Sharon says of Mirai that she’s “not sure [Mirai] has the killer instinct” to do well on the show, but “she will probably be liked by everyone in the house.”

The Rest of the Cast

.@CBSBigBrother fans you’ve been patient. We hear you, we see you and we want to reward you with some clues on who the #BBCeleb Houseguests will be. Listen along and make your guesses. The reveal will be here sooner than you think. 😉 pic.twitter.com/FhV5WyccQi — CBS (@CBS) January 26, 2022

The rest of the cast consists of:

Reality star Cynthia Bailey , 54, from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

, 54, from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Actor Todd Bridges , 56, best known for “Diff’rent Strokes”

, 56, best known for “Diff’rent Strokes” Singer/dancer Todrick Hall , 36, who competed on season nine of “American Idol” and finished runner-up on season six of “The Masked Singer.”

, 36, who competed on season nine of “American Idol” and finished runner-up on season six of “The Masked Singer.” Singer Chris Kirkpatrick , 50, of NSync and also the voice of Chip Skylark on “The Fairly Oddparents.”

, 50, of NSync and also the voice of Chip Skylark on “The Fairly Oddparents.” TV personality Teddi Mellencamp , 40, from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

, 40, from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Model Shanna Moakler , 46, who is also a former Miss USA and Playboy Playmate of the Month. She also has two children with ex-husband Travis Barker and one child with ex-fiance Oscar De La Hoya.

, 46, who is also a former Miss USA and Playboy Playmate of the Month. She also has two children with ex-husband Travis Barker and one child with ex-fiance Oscar De La Hoya. UFC champ Miesha Tate. She retired in 2016 but later came out of retirement in 2021.

“Celebrity Big Brother” premieres on Wednesday, February 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. It then airs on February 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18-21 and finally has its finale on Wednesday, February 23.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS’ Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Took A Big Step In Their Relationship Over the Holidays