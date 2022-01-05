Jordyn Woods’ Fans Want an Apology From Khloe Kardashian

Social media is rallying behind model Jordyn Woods after news broke that Khloe Kardashian’s on-and-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson fathered a child with former personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Woods made headlines back in February 2019, after footage of the 24-year-old cozying up to Thompson at a party was posted online. At the time, Woods was close to the Kardashian-Jenner family. She was especially close to the youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

Woods took most of the heat of the scandal. Kardashian fans attacked Woods on social media, and the influential family cut all ties with her after the news broke, according to Us Weekly.

Jordyn Woods on Public Shame

Jordyn Woods’ spoke to friend Natalie Manuel Lee on the YouTube series “Now with Natalie” in September 2020. Woods, 23 at the time, opened up to Natalie about how the public scandal affected her mental health.

“I remember just sitting in a very dark place. I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to, but I just felt like I had no one,” she told Natalie. In the interview, Woods recalls a feeling of total isolation, telling host Natalie Manuel Lee, “I deleted everything off my phone. I wouldn’t respond to anyone. I responded to about two people. I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but I just couldn’t trust anyone.”

The “Life of Kylie” star told Natalie that the scandal changed her entire life.

“You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing, and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel,” she said in the interview.

Woods revealed that although it took some time to heal, she has taken accountability and learned to move forward.

“Things happen and that’s what makes us human,” she told the “Now With Natalie” host. “But just acceptance and accountability, and responsibility. I feel like people in this generation lack accountability and when you can’t accept what you’ve done or you can’t accept that, then you can’t heal.”

Jordyn Woods’ Fans Want an Apology

Social media is now rallying behind Jordan in the midst of Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama. Jordyn’s fans took to Twitter to show their support for the 24-year-old model and some even demanded an apology from Khloe Kardashian.

One Twitter user wrote, “I know jordyn woods never needed khloe’s situation and probably doesn’t need an apology. But [I] need an apology. khloe, the floor is yours.” Another user wrote, “I was always team Jordyn Woods. I believed her story 100% because Tristan already showed what type of man he was multiple times. The fact the Kardashians dropped a loyal, lifelong friend like a bag of bricks over Tristan (a proven serial cheater), left a bad taste in my mouth.”

One Twitter user tagged both Khloe and Jordyn in a tweet, writing ,”now @khloelardashian apologize to @jordynwoods for saying she’s the reason your family was destroyed.”

Jordyn Woods has yet to comment on the recent scandal, but the social media star seems to be thriving. On January 5, 2022, Woods tweeted, “new year, best me,” she included the heart emoji.