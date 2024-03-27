DWTS Alum Says Her Ex Apologized for Rough Relationship

Season 23 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Amber Rose opened up about some of her past relationships during an interview on “The Jason Lee Show.”

“They love me, Jason. What can I say? Like, they love me. I’m not out looking for that,” Rose said. She said that the rappers that she has dated all made the first move, including Kanye West and Machine Gun Kelly.

A short while later, Rose revealed that she actually received an apology from Kelly.

“Let me tell you something, though. Out of all of my relationships, [aside] from my ex-husband, he was the only one that apologized to me. He was the only one that came up to me and said, ‘Amber, you know what? You were one of the best girlfriends I ever had. And you didn’t deserve to be treated that way,'” Rose said. “So, shoutout to you, MGK,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amber Rose Previously Called Machine Gun Kelly a ‘Really Nice Guy’

Rose has previously had positive things to say about Kelly. “We’re just getting to know each other. He’s a really nice guy. He treats me really, really nice, and I have a blast with him,” she told Big Boy on Real 92.3 in June 2015.

The two decided to go their separate ways a short while later, which Rose has said was a “mutual” decision.

“No we’re not dating anymore. I think it was just a mutual agreement. We’re still really good friends,” she told Perez Hilton on his podcast, according to OK! magazine.

Flash forward to 2024, and Rose has been linked to a couple of different men, including actor Chris Rock (per ET) and C.J. Stroud (according to Sports Illustrated). Meanwhile, Kelly is engaged to actress Megan Fox.

Amber Rose & Machine Gun Kelly Dated for a Couple of Months

Rose and Kelly didn’t date for very long. In fact, the two were only linked for a couple of months back in 2015.

“Everything was completely natural,” Kelly said on Hot 97, according to E! News. “It wasn’t anything I had expected or had planned or anything like that. You know, when the universe throws something your way or things happen, I’m one of those people that goes with it, and I don’t fight it,” he added.

About a year later, Rose went on to compete on “Dancing With the Stars.” She was partnered with ballroom pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy — and actually ended up dating his younger brother, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, but the two ended up going their separate ways after just five months.

“To the Awesome person I got to spend the past 5 months with (Val) and I broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still care about each other tremendously and we love each other’s families even more. So please understand that we are all human and we have feelings too. Nobody got dumped and nothing we do over here is malicious its just how life works sometimes,” she wrote in a since deleted Instagram post, per E! News.

