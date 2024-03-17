Ariana Madix Responds to Co-Star’s Jealousy About Her Joining DWTS Season 32

Ariana Madix responded to her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Scheana Shay’s comments about her landing a spot on “Dancing With the Stars” for season 32.

Madix landed in third place with pro dancer Pasha Pashkov in the ABC dancing competition in November 2023. While Shay cheered her on from the sidelines, behind the scenes she admitted she has always wanted to be on “Dancing With the Stars” herself.

On March 12, Madix was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” where she responded to Shay saying she was sad about not getting the role.

“I mean on one hand I can totally understand being happy for a friend while also feeling like, oh you did really want this thing for yourself,” Madix responded. “But on the other hand, my thought process is that, if one person from our show gets on it, wouldn’t that help someone else from our show get on it? So you know, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander and that’s kind of where I’m at with that.”

Lisa Vanderpump is the only other “Vanderpump Rules” cast member who has competed in “Dancing With the Stars.” In 2013, she was partnered with Gleb Savchenko for season 16, which was the same year “Vanderpump Rules” premiered.

Ariana Madix Was ‘Hurt’ By Some Things Scheana Shay Said About Her

Following her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s headline-making cheating scandal with their mutual friend Raquel Leviss, Madix received an outpouring of public support. She was also offered endorsement deals, a starring role in “Chicago” on Broadway, and the coveted spot on DWTS last fall. But as the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” plays out, Madix is now seeing what her co-stars said about her during filming last summer—especially Shay.

On WWHL, Madix told Cohen, “During the time of filming I definitely was not aware of a lot of the things that were being said behind my back. And I love Scheana dearly, but a lot of things that were said are very hurtful. Specifically, it’s hard to pinpoint something. It’s just kind of like this general attitude towards me that I’ve been seeing that’s pretty hurtful.”

On the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 episode “Saw it on the Graham,” Shay told co-star Lala Kent she was struggling to come to terms with Madix’s post-Scandoval popularity. “Her getting ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ she knew how bad I wanted that,” Shay told Kent.

In the episode “Written in the Stars,” Shay told Lisa Vanderpump it was always her dream to be on DWTS. Vanderpump even recalled Shay saying that when she was on the ABC dance-off in 2013. “This year I started taking dance class, I was preparing in case, you know, I did get it,” Shay said. “It was kind of a punch to the gut for sure,” she added pf Madix’s DWTS role.

“I can be happy for her and be sad for me at the same time,” Shay said in a confessional. She also added a shady comment about how “far” Madix has come since being a backup dancer for her back in the day.

Ariana Madix Said Scheana Shay Would Be Great on DWTS

Just before her DWTS season started, Madix told ABC News she was “excited” for her co-stars to watch her compete. “The ‘Vanderpump’ cast, my girls especially, have been incredibly supportive. And I’m really, really, really excited for all of them to be able to come to a live show and hopefully they’ll cheer me on from there,” she said in September 2023.

But she has also been supportive of Shay’s DWTS dream. In November 2023, Madix plugged Shay as a potential DWTS contestant. When asked who from the VPR cast would be a good addition to the show, Madix told Page Six, “I feel like Scheana would be great [on DWTS].”

