Artem Chigvintsev Reveals His Favorite Part of His Wedding: ‘So Emotional’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev shared his favorite part of his wedding to his wife, Nikki Bella, after the final episode of their wedding special, “Nikki Bella Says I Do!” aired.

“My favorite part of the wedding, so emotional,” Chigvintsev wrote alongside a video of he and Bella exchanging rings during the ceremony followed by the officiant pronouncing the couple “husband and wife.”

Chigvintsev and Bella then shared a long kiss in front of their friends and family.

Best man and professional dancer Gleb Savchenko then had a quick moment on the screen to explain the Russian tradition of guests shouting “Gorko” when the couple begin to kiss. He explained that the longer the husband kisses his wife, that’s how many years the two will live together.

Chigvintsev & Bella Tied the Knot on August 26, 2022, in Paris

The couple announced that they got married on Instagram. Prior to the announcement, they’d been secretive about when the actual wedding would take place.

“We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo,” Bella wrote in the caption. She shared photos of the wedding rings as well as a photo of she and her new husband looking away from the camera upon the cityscape of Paris.

The wedding was attended by the couple’s friends and families. It was planned in just four weeks.

Chigvintsev Experienced Nerves & ‘Cold Feet’ Before His Wedding to Bella

The whole wedding experience was not smooth sailing for Chigvintsev and Bella. During the Thursday, February 9, 2023, episode of “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” Bella and Chigvintsev argued in the week leading up to their wedding.

“Artem and I got into a pretty bad argument last night, and he and Matteo leave for Turkey in a few hours,” Bella said at the time. “Artem and I decided that Matteo will go to Turkey with Artem and our Nanny Mirium. I’m going to stay in Paris with Brie and we’re just going to plan this wedding.”