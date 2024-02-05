DWTS Alum Snubbed by Superstar Daughter at Grammy Awards

Billy Ray Cyrus was snubbed by his daughter Miley Cyrus as she won her first-ever Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

At the 66th annual music awards Show, Miley won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers.” Later in the night, she won the coveted Record of the Year prize.

While delivering her speeches, Miley, 31, thanked everyone but her dad, Billy Ray. As of this writing, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 4 alum has not publicly commented on his daughter’s long-awaited Grammy wins. Billy Ray Cyrus has been nominated for 7 Grammys and has won twice, per Grammys.com.

Here’s what you need to know:

Miley Cyrus Thanked Her Mom, her Sister & Her ‘Main Gays’ as She Accepted Her Award

Miley’s night at the Grammys included a performance of her song “Flowers,” during which she playfully called out the audience for acting like they didn’t know the song. She changed up the lyrics to add, “I just won my first Grammy!”

Early on in the evening, she won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for the song. In her speech, Miley gushed over Mariah Carey, who presented her with the award.

Later in the night, Miley won the Record of the Year award, which is the prize for overall song production. The team behind “Flowers” joined her onstage after beating out Taylor Swift (”Anti-Hero”). Billie Eilish (“What Was I Made For?”), Jon Batiste (“Worship”), Olivia Rodrigo (“Vampire”), Boy Genius (“Not Strong Enough”), SZA (“Kill Bill”), and Victoria Monet (“On My Mama”) for the trophy.

In her speech, Miley said, “Thank you all so much. This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular, So please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important, right guys? We’re very excited to put this on the piano.”

Miley then went on to personally thank the most important people in her life, including her mom, Tish, who was in the audience. “I want to thank everyone that’s standing on this stage right now,” Miley said. “Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look.”

“Anyone else?” she asked as she looked back at her team. “Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love. Thank you all so much.”

“I don’t think I forgot anyone,” Miley added, noticeably omitting to mention her dad Billy Ray. “But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

Miley Cyrus’ Relationship With Billy Ray Has Been Strained

Miley’s relationship with her dad has been strained ever since he split from her mom, Tish, in 2022. “Miley is all about peace but she didn’t agree with some things that her father has done,” a source told The Sun at the time. “It has really escalated and they are not on good terms. There were words exchanged over what ­happened towards the end of Billy and Tish’s marriage, and since then, but they clearly see things very differently.”

The friction didn’t improve when the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer began a relationship with singer Firerose, whom he has since married. Billy Ray is 62 years old, while his new wife is just 34.

Billy Ray Cyrus was once extremely close to his daughter Miley. The two played a father and daughter on the series “Hannah Montana” from 2006 to 2011. The Disney Channel show spawned Miley’s career as a pop superstar.

