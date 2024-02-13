Bobbie Jean Carter’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for the sibling of two former “Dancing with the Stars” contestants has been determined. Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of both Nick Carter and Aaron Carter, died in December 2023.

As TMZ noted, Bobbie Jean was 41 years old at the time of her death. She had one daughter, Bella, who was 8 when her mother died.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bobbie Jean Carter Died of a Drug Overdose

According to TMZ on February 13, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s office in Florida, where Bobbie Jean lived, determined she died of a drug overdose.

The media outlet indicates her official cause of death was intoxication, which happened due to the use of methamphetamine and fentanyl. TMZ also reported that the medical examiner ruled that Bobbie Jean’s death was accidental.

The medical examiner’s report has also revealed some additional details about the morning of Bobbie Jean’s death.

Bobbie Jean’s roommate had been in contact with her at around 6:30 a.m. on the morning of December 23, 2023. However, just about 30 minutes later, around 7 a.m., the roommate discovered Bobbie Jean in the bathroom, unresponsive, on the floor. The roommate then called 911.

Emergency responders attempted to revive her, but they were unsuccessful. She was subsequently taken to a hospital in the Tampa area, where she was officially pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m.

DWTS Alum Nick Carter Has Already Lost Other Siblings

Nick, who competed on season 21 of “Dancing with the Stars” with Sharna Burgess, paid tribute to his sister Bobbie Jean in an Instagram post he shared on January 4. He posted a photo that showed him as a young boy with his younger sister, and he wrote in the caption he was “completely heartbroken” over her death.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant also wrote, “It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years — most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean.”

Nick’s younger brother Aaron competed on season 9 of “Dancing with the Stars” with Karina Smirnoff. As People shared, Aaron died in November 2022, just a year before Bobbie Jean’s death.

Aaron’s death was also ruled accidental after he was also found unresponsive in the bathroom of his home. He was found in the bathtub, and the medical examiner determined he drowned.

In addition, however, drugs played a role in Aaron’s death. It was determined that the drowning happened after Aaron inhaled a drug named difluoroethane and took alprazolam.

The National Library of Medicine indicates that difluoroethane is found in a number of household items such as refrigerants, propellants, and air dusters. Some drug users inhale it to experience the euphoria it brings. The Mayo Clinic notes that alprazolam is a benzodiazepine and is commonly called Xanax.

Another Carter family sibling, Leslie, died of an apparent drug overdose in January 2012, according to ABC News. At the time of her death, several prescription drugs were found near her.

Alprazolam, cyclobenzaprine, and olanzapine were present where Leslie was found. Olanzapine is a drug commonly used to treat bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Cyclobenzaprine is a muscle relaxant.