Bruno Tonioli Excitedly Welcomes Colleague ‘Back to the Family’

Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” debuts on September 26, and fans are eager to get started. There are some changes in store with this new season of DWTS, and one of those is that former professional dancer and judge Julianne Hough is back. Ahead of her debut as co-host, judge Bruno Tonioli gushed over her in a social media post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bruno Tonioli Is Happy to See Julianne Hough Return

On September 15, Tonioli posted a photo on his Instagram page that showed him hugging Hough. “The hostess with the mostest,” he teasingly wrote in the caption of his post.

Tonioli tagged Hough in his caption and added, “Welcome back in the family.”

As ABC News detailed, Hough initially joined the “Dancing with the Stars” family in 2007 as a professional dancer for season 4. She was just 18 at the time, and she went on to win the mirror ball trophy in her first season. Hough followed that up with a win in season 5, as well.

Hough returned as a professional dancer for “Dancing with the Stars” in seasons 6, 7, and 8, before deciding to step away from the show. As her IMDb page details, she snagged acting roles in “Footloose,” “Rock of Ages,” and “Safe Haven,” as well as a lead role in the televised “Grease Live!”

Beginning with season 17 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2013, Hough started to pop up once in a while as a guest judge. Beginning in season 19, Hough became a permanent judge. That continued through season 24 when Hough stepped away from the reality television competition series again.

Ahead of season 32, ABC announced Hough would become the co-host alongside former winner, and current co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro. This came as Tyra Banks left “Dancing with the Stars.”

In conjunction with the announcement she would be back and take on a co-hosting role, Hough shared, “The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of.” She also mentioned, “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years.”

DWTS Fans Are Excited for the Season Ahead

Hough seemed to love Tonioli’s post welcoming her back to the “Dancing with the Stars” family. She responded to Tonioli’s post by commenting, “Thank you my love! What am I going to do not sitting next to you?!?! 😢”

Quite a few “Dancing with the Stars” fans shared Tonioli’s enthusiasm.

“👑 THE QUEEN!!!!! 👑” one follower commented.

“She’s back where she belongs don’t let her leave now,” added another.

“This is going to be a great season,” declared another excited “Dancing with the Stars” fan.

Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” will differ from the previous few seasons with the departure of Banks and the return of Hough, but that’s not all that has changed. Fan-favorite long-time professional dancers Cheryl Burke and Mark Ballas have announced their retirements, and at the end of season 31, judge Len Goodman shared the same. Sadly, not long after his announcement, Goodman died.

Despite the sadness fans and “Dancing with the Stars” entertainers feel over the loss of Goodman, many seem eager to see what season 32 will bring.