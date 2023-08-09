Fans Offer Prayers to DWTS Alum Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure did an “Ask Me Anything” on her Instagram Stories during which someone asked how her fans could pray for her.

“Thank you asking [sic],” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum responded. “I’m always praying for protection, in the physical and of the heart and mind. Being a public person has its pros and cons. I think some of you can imagine or have seen glimpses of the cons,” she continued.

“My skin isn’t as thick as you might think. I take every step by the grace and strength God provides,” she added.

Bure’s comments came amid a seemingly ongoing disconnect with another DWTS alum, JoJo Siwa.

Here’s what you need to know:

JoJo Siwa Called Candace Cameron Bure the ‘Rudest’ Celebrity She’s Ever Met

In a now-deleted video, Siwa shared that Bure is the “rudest celebrity” she’s met. In a video titled, “Pool day = exposed hahahha,” Siwa decided to share her feelings.

“Rudest celebrity I’ve met…,” read a caption on the video. Siwa quickly flashed her cell phone on the screen with a photo of Bure pulled up.

“I want to talk about the JoJo situation. I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday. I had no idea where it came from. I immediately tried to reach out to her through mutual friends, and my publicist contacted her manager, and I DM’d her because I didn’t know what happened. So I was finally able to talk to JoJo this morning. I called her and we had a great conversation,” Bure said in an Instagram video uploaded in July 2022.

While things seemed to be settled, more dust has been kicked up in the time since.

JoJo Siwa Says She Doesn’t Regret Speaking Out About Candace Cameron Bure

Over the course of a year, Bure and Siwa have bumped heads more than once. In November 2022, for example, Bure made it clear that she wanted to continue working with GAC Media because she wanted to continue filming shows that kept “traditional marriage at the core.”

Siwa, being a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, took offense to the comments.

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with [the] intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” Siwa wrote on Instagram (per Us Weekly).

In July 2023, Siwa sat down for a chat with Nick Viall on his “Viall Files” podcast during which she addressed Bure again.

“I wish she was able to be a little more open, more accepting,” she told Viall. “I’m okay with calling her out in the way that I did. For a while I regretted it, but after I found out that article about her not wanting anything to do [with] LGBTQIA+ … that’s my people. And I have to stand up for my people,” she added.

Bure hasn’t addressed Siwa’s latest comments.

READ NEXT: Popular DWTS Pro Unlikely to Return for Season 32