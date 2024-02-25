Former DWTS Pro Cries Over Co-Stars

Retired “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke admits that she got emotional watching a video that Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert shared on social media.

On the February 8, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burke talked about the moving video, which marked the first time that Erbert spoke out publicly after undergoing emergency surgery in December 2023.

“First of all, I needed a good cry and that just appeared and I was like, ‘oh my goodness gracious,'” Burke told her guest, Kristyn Burtt. “I’ve never seen… you know, I’ve known Derek since he was like, 10? 9? And, he… I’ve never seen him so… just be his… he was in his authentic self,” she continued.

“And so compassionate and empathetic and loving to Hayley. I think though it’s horrible what has happened to her — I think it has made them so much stronger,” she added.

Cheryl Burke Said Hayley Erbert Is Still on Her Mind Every Day

As Hough and Erbert continue to navigate their lives following a very serious, scary health crisis, it’s clear that they have a lot of love and support around them.

Not only have family, friends, and fans been keeping the couple in their prayers during this challenging time, but they also have received a great deal of love from their “Dancing With the Stars” family — and that includes Burke.

“There was not one day — still, to this day — I go by without thinking of them. You know? And how life is just so precious,” Burke said on her podcast.

Other DWTS cast members have expressed similar feelings.

“So much love and healing to you. Such a blessing to know you are doing so well @hayley.erbert and could that hair cut be any cuter!!!? Wow. So strong. So brave. Love you so so much,” DWTS pro Emma Slater commented on Hough and Erbert’s update video.

“Crying crying crying. You are both so strong. Love you both dearly,” said DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd.

“Sending so much love and prayers still! I love you both,” Witney Carson added.

Derek Hough Called His Wife a ‘Miracle’

After falling ill while on the Symphony of Dance Tour, Erbert was taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out. Doctors found an intercranial hematoma and needed to perform emergency surgery in which part of Erbert’s skull was removed. A few weeks later, the portion of her skull was replaced.

“She’s unbelievable. When I married her, I knew she was strong, but I really didn’t realize how strong she really was until now,” Hough told ET in February 2024.

“I’m just, I really am in awe of her everyday. She’s incredible. She really is a miracle and I don’t really throw that word around lightly, but she really is,” he continued.

“It’s been a crazy time, but I tell you what, it’s been an amazing and beautiful time, because all the little wins, the triumphs, it’s just incredible. She’s amazing,” he added.

Hough and Erbert got married in August 2023.

