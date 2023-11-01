Chrishell Stause Wins Halloween With Gender Bending Couples Costume

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause dressed up for Halloween with her partner, drummer G Flip.

They transmuted Troye Sivan’s video for his song, “One of Your Girls,” where Sivan, a gay man, dresses as a conventionally attractive woman alongside singer and actor Ross Lynch.

Stause and G’s look was hailed as a “masterpiece” by Them.

Stause dressed as a buff man, complete with a short-haired wig and prosthetic muscles. G Flip — a 30-year-old nonbinary person who uses they/them pronouns– dressed as a sultry pop star from the 2000s

“Halloween 2023,” Stause wrote via Instagram on October 31. “We haven’t stopped laughing since😆How’d we do? 😅.”

G hinted about her press on nails in the comments section.

“Zoom in on my nails for a little treat 💅 taped those bitches down,” they wrote.

People on Instagram loved the dueling costumes. Stause’s post garnered more than 212,000 likes and over 3,000 comments within hours of being live.

“Am I the only one zooming in trying to figure out why that looks so insanely real,” reads one comment.

“I don’t know what prize there is for Halloween but that price should be given to y’all,” a second person said.

“Aaaannddddd my fave Halloween costume this year,” shared actress Jacqueline Tobi.

Stause, 42, and G have been married since May 2023, per People.

The real estate agent appeared on season 29 of “DWTS” in September 2020 and was paired with Gleb Savchenko. She dated “DWTS” pro Keo Motsepe in early 2021 after they met on the show, but they broke up after three months, according to People.

What Is Sivan’s Song About?

Sivan said that he wrote his song, “One of Your Girls,” about being with men who considered themselves to be straight.

“I repeatedly found myself in this situation,” Sivan told People, saying sometimes he would feel bad after the trysts.

“And then other times I would feel really empty afterward, or feel like the secret — or feel ready to throw myself in, and maybe that wasn’t what they were ready to do,” he told People.

Sivan said he had never really dressed in drag before but was inspired by Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera for his look.

He told People he wanted to cast Lynch as his romantic counterpart because he’s a conventionally attractive man.

“I needed someone who’s representative of the general population’s thirst, and he’s the perfect guy,” Sivan told People.

Stause Calls Out Jason Oppenheim’s Ex Using Wrong Pronouns for G Flip

Play

Fans might not be able to catch Stause on “DWTS” anytime soon, but they can watch her on season 7 of “Selling Sunset.” The reality TV show is slated to return to Netflix on November 3.

Based on the teaser for the new season, there will be no shortage of drama.

Stause called out Mary-Lou Nurk, the ex-girlfriend of Jason Oppenheim — Stause’s ex-boyfriend and boss — for using the wrong pronouns when talking about G.

“My partner’s nonbinary, they use they/them pronouns,” Stause said. “This is a simple thing.

“And this is the depth of our relationship, where the most important person in my life, you don’t know their pronouns, which is totally fine,” she added. “But my point is that you also don’t know me.”

“I’m not gonna be your friend. I don’t have anything in common with you,” Stause finished.