Popular DWTS Pro Nursing Ankle Injury Midway Through Season 32

A season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” pro has been quietly nursing an injury while competing.

Daniella Karagach’s husband, Pasha Pashkov, shared a post of his wife putting ice on her ankle on his Instagram Stories. She then reshared the post on her own Instagram Stories on November 3, 2023.

“This is what our Tue night post-show looked like,” Pashkov captioned a photo of various Chick-fil-A items on a bed next to Karagach, who was sitting with a bag of ice on her ankle.

“Had Chick-fil-A in bed while watching DWTS & icing Dani’s ankle and prepping a cabbage wrap to reduce swelling,” he added.

Heavy has attempted to reach out to Karagach for comment on her injury.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daniella Karagach Suffered an Ankle Injury in 2022

Karagach appears to be dealing with a flare up of an injury she suffered in 2022 while on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour.

On her Instagram Stories, Karagach revealed that she landed the wrong way after doing a scissor kick and actually broke her ankle, per People magazine. The injury caused her to end her time on tour.

“Well, this was definitely not the way I thought tour would end but I’m grateful for the time I had. This was truly a special experience for me and I’ve had the best time being a part of this immensely talented cast. I love my @dancingabc fam so much and I know you guys will keep kicking ass!!” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

The injury occurred months after Karagach won her first Mirrorball Trophy with Iman Shumpert. She ended up in a walking cast for months while her ankle healed and was eventually cleared by her doctor to dance again.

Daniella Karagach & Jason Mraz Are Frontrunners on Season 32

So far, Karagach hasn’t missed a beat and she’s been doing extremely well on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Karagach has been partnered with singer Jason Mraz and they have been frontrunners since very early on in the competition. The two have found themselves toward the top of the leaderboard week after week, and Mraz continues to improve on his skills, which has earned them high scores and enough votes to keep them in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy.

“I’m so proud of the dancer you’re becoming. It ain’t easy but, YOU ARE DOING IT. Honored to be your partner through this,” Karagach captioned an Instagram post on November 2, 2023.

It’s unknown if Karagach’s ankle injury will have an impact on the competition, but, so far, she seems to be getting through any pain just fine. Moreover, Karagach has singed on to join the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour, which will kick off in 2024. Pashkov, who is also in the running for the Mirrorball on season 32, will also be on tour.

Aside from her ankle injury, Karagach was pregnant in 2023 and did not go on the tour with her castmates. She and Pashkov welcomed their daughter, Nikita, in May 2023.

READ NEXT: Witney Carson Isn’t Ruling Out a Season 33 Return