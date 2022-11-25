Pregnant ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Daniella Karagach Shares First Bump Photo

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach debuted her baby bump in a post celebrating Thanksgiving.

The professional dancer and her husband, Pasha Pashkov, announced on November 23, 2022, that they are expecting their first baby together.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” they wrote. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

Karagach, 30, and Pashkov, 36, have been together for over a decade. They first met in 2009 as dance partners. They got married in July 2014.

The Couple Spent Thanksgiving With the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family

The expecting parents spent Thanksgiving with the “Dancing With the Stars” family at co-host Alfonso Ribeiro’s house.

The get-together brought together Ribeiro, his wife Angela Ribeiro, Emma Slater, Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green, Mark Ballas, BC Jean, Pasha Pashkov, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Britt Stewart, Hayley Erbert, Derek Hough and Sasha Farber.

Karagach also shared that her family came to visit for Thanksgiving, including her grandmother. She shared a photo of the older woman putting her hand on her baby bump.

Karagach also took the time to thank everyone for sending love to her and her husband after they announced the pregnancy.

“Feeling extra grateful today,” she wrote in one Instagram Story.

In another, she wrote, “So grateful for all your love and kindness. We are over the moon and enjoying every second. Thank you so much for your beautiful messages.”

Karagach & Pashkov Have Wanted a Baby For Years

After announcing that they were expecting a child, Karagach and Pashkov shared that they have been wanting a child for years.

“We’ve wanted a family ever since we’ve gotten married and we’ve been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby,” Karagach told People. “We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on premiere day.”

She also shared why she made the decision to continue dancing so hard on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, though she found out on premiere day that she and her husband were expecting.

In a fun twist, Witney Carson found out on the same day that she is expecting her second child.

“My body is just so used to dancing and being active that if I kind of go the other way, it’s too much of an extreme for my body. My doctor was like, ‘The fact that you keep dancing is actually healthy for the baby.’ That was refreshing to hear.”

Karagach told People that she and Pashkov told their “Dancing With the Stars” family about the pregnancy on the night of the season finale, including her former partner Iman Shumpert.

“I’m definitely going to be reaching out to a lot of my friends on the show,” Karagach shared. “We need all the help we can get.”

She’ll have a lot of friends to go to to share pregnancy stories. “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson is expecting her first child with her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, Witney Carson is expecting her second with her husband, Carson McAllister, and Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second with her husband, Sam Cusick.

Arnold, Carson, and Karagach all have due dates in May 2023.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return for season 32 in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.