‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Expecting First Baby

The “Dancing With the Stars” family is growing by another member. Professional dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are expecting their first child, they revealed on Instagram following the season 31 finale.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” Karagach wrote on Instagram. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

Karagach, 30, and Pashkov, 36, have been together for over a decade. They first met in 2009 as dance partners.

Karagach and Pashkov started dating shortly after they started dancing together, they told Dance Sport Info, and Pashkov shared that he proposed four years later.

They got married in July 2014.

“We’ve wanted a family ever since we’ve gotten married and we’ve been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby,” Karagach told People. “We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on premiere day.”

The Couple Received Love from the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family

In the comment section, Karagach and Pashkov received love from the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

“OMG CONGRATS!!!” Sunisa Lee, who was a contestant on the show, wrote.

Pregnant professional dancer Jenna Johnson commented, “I HAVE NO WORDS!!!!!! Just tears of joy for you both!!!!”

Johnson also shared the post on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Babies on babies on babies!!! Sooooo insanely happy for you both. … Get ready for some of the greatest memories of your life while your little angel grows inside of you.”

Joseph Baena, who was partnered with Karagach for season 32 of the show, commented, “Uncle jojo can’t wait!!”

The “Dancing With the Stars” official account also commented on the post, writing, “We’re so happy for you!!!”

Pashkov joined “Dancing With the Stars” in season 28 when he was partnered with “The Office” star Kate Flannery. He has been a member of every season since then.

Karagach joined “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of season 28 as a member of the troupe, and she got her first celebrity partner on season 29 of the show. The dancer won season 30 alongside Iman Shumpert.

They both participated in “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. Pashkov was partnered with “Real Housewives” star Teresa Giudice while Karagach was partnered with actor and bodybuilder Joseph Baena.

Four ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Women Are Expecting Babies in 2023

Karagach is not the only “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer that is expecting a baby.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finalist Witney Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of the competition, saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

Carson and McAllister welcomed their first son, Leo, in January 2021.

Jenna Johnson is expecting her first baby, and she recently entered her third trimester.

“Big day over here….,” Johnson wrote. “We’re in the 3rd Trimester!!! Can’t believe there are only 12 more weeks until we get to meet our little bud. To celebrate, here’s a little bump progression.”

She shared photos and videos from throughout her pregnancy so far, ending with her largest bump photo yet and a video of the baby boy kicking.

Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, revealed they are expecting their first child together in July 2022. The baby is due in January 2023, but that means there was a whole season of “Dancing With the Stars” in between now and the baby’s birthday.

Lindsay Arnold announced in October that she and her husband, Sam Cusick, are expecting.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

Carson, Arnold and Karagach are each due in May 2023.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return for season 32 in the fall of 2023.