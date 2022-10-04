Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals the Surprising Thing He Does For ‘DWTS’ Dancers

Alfonso Ribeiro is a regular in the ballroom for the 31st season of “Dancing with the Stars,” but he’s far from a newcomer. The actor and “DWTS” season 19 champ has stayed tight with the rest of the cast members since winning the mirrorball trophy in 2014.

In July 2022, Ribeiro was announced as a new “DWTS” co-host alongside Tyra Banks, who previously hosted two seasons solo after veteran host Tom Bergeron was let go from the show in 2020. For season 31, the former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor interviews the contestants and their pro partners in the skybox.

Banks was a newcomer to the show, but Ribeiro has been a “Dancing With the Stars” friend for eight years –and he even started a tradition with some of the pro dancers.

Alfonso Ribeiro Revealed He Has Been Inviting ‘DWTS’ Pros Dancers to His House For Thanksgiving For Years

On September 30, 2022, Ribeiro was a guest on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show, “Sherri.” After Shepherd, who was also a contestant on “DWTS” back in 2012, asked Ribeiro what it felt like to be back in the ballroom, he replied, “I’m loving it!”

But the veteran TV host then noted that he never totally “left” because he has remained close friends with many of the dancers.

“I’m absolutely loving being back in the ballroom,” Ribeiro told Shepherd. “I kind of never left. I wasn’t going to the ballroom, but would bring them to my house.”

“Thanksgiving at my house is with all the dancers that don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving,” he continued. “So if they’re from England or Australia or wherever and they’re not gonna go home, they would come to my house.”

The “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host added that he continued the Thanksgiving tradition of a supersized guest list until COVID hit in 2020, but added, “But we’re going back this year, we’re having everybody at my house for Thanksgiving!”

Ribeiro Has Talked About His Thanksgiving Traditions in the Past

Ribeiro previously dished about his Thanksgiving traditions in a 2018 interview with Foodsided. At the time, he admitted that he and his wife, Angela, tend to “overcook” for Thanksgiving because they love to “stuff” their guests. He also dished on his “DWTS” tradition.

“We always invite the dancers from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to our home,” he said. “We especially love to have the foreign cast members experience a real American Thanksgiving.”

In 2021, Ribeiro changed things up a bit. He shared an Instagram post to tease that he spent Thanksgiving with “DWTS” season 28 contestant James Van Der Beek and his family, at Van Der Beek’s house.

“Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving,” Ribeiro captioned a series of photos from the day. “A big thanks to [James and Kimberly Van Der Beek] for hosting us. It was a great day.”

As for this year, “Dancing With The Stars’” fall season usually runs right up until Thanksgiving week, which means the pro dancer guests will have plenty to talk about at Ribeiro’s dinner table when they gather together.

