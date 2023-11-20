Fans Are Worried for Season 32 Couple: ‘We Feel Horrible’

Aseason 32 couple will be giving it their all on the November 21, 2023, live show, after both battling sickness through the week of rehearsals.

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Daniella Karagach gave fans an update on her and partner Jason Mraz ahead of Taylor Swift Night, explaining that they’ve both come down with something, which has really affected their practices — and their social media presence.

“We’ve been MIA,” Karagach said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on November 19, 2023. “Because two of us have been sick,” she said attempted to say through a cough and while Mraz was making her laugh. “Anyway, we’ve both been sick for the past week. And we feel horrible. But, we’ll be there Tuesday,” she continued, starting to cough again.

Now, some fans are worried that Karagach and Mraz’s illnesses could hurt them since they haven’t been able to give 110%. Many are hoping to come together to get Karagach and Mraz the votes they need to get them into the semifinals.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Rallying Together to Vote for Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach

Each week, fans use social media to share who they plan on voting for, even before seeing the couples perform. This week, fans are really hoping to help Mraz and Karagach make it through to another week of competition.

“Ugh this sucks! It’s like season 9 all over again!! Something is going around. I’ve been sick three times this fall myself! Jason still has my votes no matter what!! Poor guy,” one person commented on a Reddit thread.

“Ah no. I really feel bad for them. Having the flu sucks. Hoping they will be fine for tomorrow’s dance,” someone else added.

“Ugh i’m nervous for them,” a third Redditor said.

“I was really hoping for a big comeback week for Jason and Daniella. They both seem so sick. I am hoping they still do a great job,” a fourth wrote.

Harry Jowsey Has Also Been Battling Sickness This Week

It sounds like there’s some sickness spreading amongst the “Dancing With the Stars” cast as Karagach and Mraz aren’t the only ones who have been under the weather. Season 32 hopeful Harry Jowsey has also come down with something.

“Good morning, my loves,” Jowsey captioned a video on his Instagram Stories on November 20, 2023. Wearing a “Tree Stump” T-shirt and sounding hoarse, Jowsey took a moment to ask people to remember to vote for him and his partner, Rylee Arnold.

“We really want to be here. And I’m a little bit sick, but we’re doing out best,” he said.

Whoever makes it through week 10 will officially be in the semifinals. The remaining couples aside from Mraz and Karagach and Jowsey and Arnold are Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, and Xochitl Gomez and Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

According to The Messenger, the Semifinals will air on November 28, 2023. From there, the top three couples will go head-to-head (to-head) in an effort to be crowned the season 32 champion and take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. The finale will air on December 5, 2023.

READ NEXT: Louis Van Amstel Shares His DWTS Future Plans Amid Tough Year