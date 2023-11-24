Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Share Baby Update

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are thinking about starting a family together, but they’re putting those plans on the back burner — at least for now.

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge and former troupe member tied the knot in August 2023. While many newlyweds would be settling in and getting used to their lives as husband and wife, Hough and Erbert are on a different path. The two have embarked on a multi-city tour that will keep them busy through the end of 2023.

When they went on the “Couple Things” podcast, Hough, 38, and Erbert, 29, were asked if children were in their future, and both seemed to be on the same page.

“I’m actually really excited about the next chapter in our lives,” Hough said on the November 8, 2023, episode of the podcast. “I’m excited to be a dad, ya know?” he continued. Amid a moment of silence, Hough’s wife jumped in to clarify things.

“Not yet!” Erbert said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Teased a Baby Could Be on the Way in 2024

During the interview with podcast hosts Shawn Johnson and Andrew East, Erbert said that she won’t be getting pregnant while on the Symphony of Dance tour.

“Our tour goes until the new year,” she began, “New chapter, new opportunities, new year,” Erbert teased. “If it weren’t for this tour, I’d be like, ‘Let’s just, whatever. Whatever can happen. Let’s start trying.’ But, I’m like, there’s no way I can get pregnant on this tour. I would be dead on stage,” she added.

Having kids is definitely on the agenda, however, and while Hough and Erbert said they don’t have any definitive plans for 2024, they teased that could change.

When podcast host Johnson asked if there would be a big announcement in 2024. Erbert replied, “Maybe!

Meanwhile, in an interview with Extra in 2023, Hough talked about starting a family with his wife.

“It’s so crazy to say that word ‘wife,’ honestly, and I love it. She’s been my strength… When I’m feeling tired or I’m feeling overwhelmed, I just look at her and it’s just like all is right,” he told the outlet, adding that he “absolutely” wants to have kids.

Many of Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert’s Close Friends Have Kids

It’s no secret that there’s been a baby boom on “Dancing With the Stars.” Many of Hough and Erbert’s friends have welcomed kids over the past year.

For example, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson welcomed their son, Rome, in January 2023. Also, Lindsay Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed their second daughter, June, in May 2023.

Other DWTS babies include Nikita Pashkov (parents are Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov), Jet McAllister (parents are Witney Carson and Carson McAllister), and Rio Chmerkovskiy (parents are Peta Murgatroyd and Makscim Chmerkovskiy).

Of course, Hough’s best friend Mark Ballas and his wife, BC Jean are expecting their first child very soon. Whenever Hough and Erbert feel that the time is right to start a family, they’ll have plenty of company — and plenty of playdates lined up.

