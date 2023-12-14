DWTS Cast Member Thinks Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert’s Bond Will Get ‘Stronger’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron broke his silence on Hayley Erbert’s medical emergency – and shared that the tragedy will bring her even closer to her husband of four months, Derek Hough.

On December 6, 2023, Erbert, 31, was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery for a cranial hematoma following a performance of the couple’s Symphony of Dance tour in Washington D.C.

A few days later, Hough shared an Instagram update to tell fans his wife is “now on the long road of recovery.” “Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs,” Hough wrote. He also thanked fans and friends for all their support, and that’s when Bergeron responded.

Tom Bergeron Posted a Supportive Message to Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert

Following Hough’s update post, several “Dancing with the Stars” celebs posted comments, heart, and prayer emoji, including Sharna Burgess, Kep Motsepe, Anna Trebunskaya, Jenna Johnson, Allison Holker, and current host Alfonso Ribeiro. But it was a comment from Bergeron that put a different spin on the situation.

In his comment, the veteran “Dancing With the Stars” host pointed to his own 42-year marriage as he offered support to the newlywed couple.

“As someone who has been married for over four decades, I can tell you that it’s in times of crisis that you find out how solid your relationship’s foundation is,” Bergeron wrote. “Yours & Haley’s was always great and just got even stronger. Hugs to you both, buddy.”

As of this writing, Hough has posted no further updates on Erbert’s condition.

Tom Bergeron’s Wife has Supported Him During Difficult Times

Bergeron married to his wife, Lois, in 1982 and they share daughters Samantha and Jessica. In an interview with Closer Weekly, the veteran ABC host said, “Lois and I know we’re better together than solo.”

Bergeron also shared that his wife broke the news to him when his father passed away in 2015. “I got a call in the dressing room from my wife,” he said of the sad day. That week’s “Dancing With the Stars” became dedicated to Bergeron’s late father.

Before he married Loss, Bergeron also took life-changing advice that likely saved their relationship. In a 2017 interview on the “10 Percent Happier” podcast, the Emmy-winning television host revealed that he suffers from anger management issues and used to take it out on his apartment walls.

“There were a few apartment walls in my single days that had holes in the sheetrock that I had punched through,” he admitted. “The temper thing was always directed at inanimate objects or myself. But there was one time we were out and then something happened and I just put my fist into the door of the car. … And she wisely said, ‘If we’re going to have a relationship, that has to stop.’”

Lois then encouraged her future husband to sign up for a mediation course, which he has continued to practice for the past four decades.

