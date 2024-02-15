Derek Hough Shares Rare Video of Hayley Erbert Post-Surgery For Valentine’s Day

Derek Hough gave fans a rare look at his life with Hayley Erbert following her medical emergency in December.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the “Dancing with the Stars” judge posted a video that appeared to be taken following his wife’s first surgery for a cranial hematoma.

Erbert’s life-threatening condition was discovered on December 6, 2023, after she was rushed to the hospital for surgery following a performance on Hough’s Symphony of Dance tour in Washington D.C. She had a second surgery two weeks later.

Derek Hough Professed His Love For Hayley Erbert With a Dance Video

In a video posted to Instagram on February 14, 2024, a countertop with Whole Foods bags, Hot Tamales candies and Miralax on it could be seen. The camera then showed Hough dancing shirtless as his wife sat on a couch and smiled at him. Erbert’s head was completely shaved in the clip. Her left eye was covered with a large patch as she watched her husband’s cheeky Magic Mike dance.

At one point, Erbert said, “You couldn’t do that in hospital.” Hough leaned in to kiss his wife and whisper to her before going back into some moonwalk-style moves.

“Through thick and thin I will always dance uncomfortably for you. Happy Valentine’s Day my Love @hayley.erbert,” Hough captioned the clip.

The video appears to have been taken sometime between Erbert’s first and second surgeries in December 2023. In the comment section, Hayley’s mom, Debbie Schwartz, revealed she took the video.

Others commented to say how much love could be seen in that short moment. “That’s unconditional love right there,” wrote dancer Brittany Cherry.

“Best husband ever 😍I love the love between you two!” another commenter wrote.

“Can’t wait til Hayley is ready to dance with you again,” another fan wrote.

Hough’s video came on the same day that he posted an update to the Symphony of Dance Tour. Rescheduled dates from December as well as new shows will begin on April 16, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Erbert’s photo is on the poster, but she is not listed as a dancer on the tour amid her ongoing recovery.

Hayley Erbert Posted a Tribute to Derek Hough for Valentine’s Day

Erbert and Hough were married in August 2023 in Monterey, California. Six months later, a newlywed Erbert also posted a sweet tribute to her husband in honor of their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple.

In a slideshow posted to Instagram, Erbert shared a series of photos of her embracing and kissing her husband. The photos were taken at different locations such as the dance floor and on the Emmy Awards red carpet.

“Our love over the years 🥹❤️‍🔥,” she captioned the throwback photos. “I love you more and more every single day. Happy (first) Valentine’s Day, husband!”

Fans reacted to say the couple’s love has been even more apparent in the months since Erbert’s medical scare.

“I think real love looks like the recent videos I have seen of you two. ❤️ Wishing you all the love today and always,” one fan commented.

Shortly after his wedding to Erbert, Hough told People magazine that the wedding ring on his finger changed him.

“It’s so interesting what a small sort of piece of metal can do to your whole persona and your whole outlook on everything, where all of a sudden it’s sort of like, oh, I have this promise that I carry with me all the time,” the DWTS judge said. “And to want to be a man to live up to that promise daily for that person and for yourself and for others, it’s a powerful thing. It’s a beautiful thing. So for me, I’m excited to continue to aspire to be that man each and every day for her, for our animals and for our future family.”

