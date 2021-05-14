Derek Hough Gives Update on Hayley Erbert Relationship

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer turned judge Derek Hough recently dropped a big hint at getting married to girlfriend Hayley Erbert when he appeared on the talk show “Daily Blast Live” — but shhhh, he doesn’t want Erbert to know! Read on to find out what he said and also how he feels about his “World of Dance” colleague Jennifer Lopez reuniting with ex Ben Affleck.

Hough Says He Has Become ‘Husband Material’

On Daily Blast Live, the hosts praised Hough’s TikTok game. Host Sam Schacher is a big fan of one particular video captioned “Husband training,” where Hough demonstrates “why [he’s] such a catch” by doing things like picking up his dirty towel, cleaning up after he shaves, and putting a dirty glass in the dishwasher instead of the sink, all while “Gonna Fly Now” from “Rocky” plays over the top of the video. Schacher praised the way Hough does things “the right way” and he laughed and said that his girlfriend Hayley Erbert has “fully domesticated” him.

“During this quarantine time, I have been fully domesticated. I’m husband material these days, for sure,” said Hough.

He then added jokingly, “The only reason why I can say that is because my girlfriend just left the house, so that’s why I can say it right now. Otherwise, she’d be like, ‘Excuse me?!'”

This isn’t the first time Hough has said the silver lining of being quarantined together is that he and Erbert’s relationship has gotten stronger. Hough previously said that “one of the best things that has come out of this year” from being in quarantine was that he has “become closer with [his] girlfriend.”

The couple has been together for almost five years. In 2017, Hough’s mom Marriann told KTLA that she adores Erbert because she’s a great match for her son.

“She’s so down-to-earth and she has the best smile, it just makes you feel comfortable and happy … I think they match up very well,” said Hough’s mom.

Hough is Happy If J-Lo Is Happy

Derek Hough on Tyra Banks Hosting 'DWTS,' 'High School Musical' & His TikTok GameDerek Hough plays a bad guy on "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." — Daily Blast LIVE: We talk about what YOU'RE talking about. Live on TV. Live Streaming on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter & Twitch! @DailyBlastLive DailyBlastLive.com | Check Your Local Listings Join the conversation and share your #DBLtake! LIVE in Every Time Zone… 2021-05-13T22:03:58Z

Speaking of relationships, the Daily Blast Live hosts asked Hough how he feels about his “World of Dance” co-judge Jennifer Lopez moving on from her broken engagement with Alex Rodriguez by seemingly reuniting with Ben Affleck.

A “true professional,” Hough didn’t wade into those waters too deeply, saying diplomatically, “I honestly have just heard about something like this last night. I’m out of the loop, I don’t know what’s going on, but I’m all about love, so that’s what I’ll say about that.”

He also told Daily Blast Live that TikTok is really just an excuse to let his “dork” flag fly.

“For me, [dancing on TikTok] was just an opportunity to be a dork, which is what I realize is my emotional home — it’s just ‘dork.’ So it’s a perfect platform for me to be my true self. It’s a good time, man,” said Hough.

Hough was on Daily Blast Live to promote his new character on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” season two, which premieres on Disney Plus on May 14. He also recently revealed that he’s working on his own dance-centric TV show, but he can’t reveal too many details yet.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

