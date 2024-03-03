DWTS Cast Member Explains ‘Surreal Experience’ After Season 32 Ended

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Derek Hough is speaking out about the traumatic experience his wife went through in December 2023. Hayley Erbert was taken to a hospital after becoming disoriented and underwent emergency surgery when doctors found a intercranial hematoma.

A month later, Hough attended the Emmy Awards — and took home an award for outstanding choreography for variety or reality programming for his work on “Dancing with the Stars.” In an interview with Jennifer Hudson, Hough recalled those two specific moments in his life — going from his wife’s bedside to the Emmy’s stage.

“It was kind of crazy too because it was such a difficult time in December, to then exactly a month be on stage accepting such a prestigious award in choreography, it was crazy,” Hough said, adding that it was “really wild.”

“…a kind of surreal experience being in a hospital room for a month and then in front of thousands of people accepting something like that. It was a lot of ups and downs like I said before. It’s been wild,” he added.

Hough has been on a bit of a promotional tour after announcing that his Symphony of Dance tour is set to resume in April 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Dedicated His Emmy to Hayley Erbert

Play

Hough’s emotional acceptance speech included a special nod to his wife, whom he dedicated the award to.

“Exactly a month ago, I was in the hospital. This was a different moment. A month ago was a life-changing moment that reminded me to really cherish and savor every moment,” he said with tears in his eyes.

“I want to dedicate this to my beautiful wife. I just flew in from Washington, D.C., last night. Your strength and your courage this whole month has been unbelievable. You inspired me every day,” he added.

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Have Thanked the Public for Their Love & Support

Hough and Erbert have been thanking family, friends, and fans for their support during one of the most challenging times in their lives.

In Erbert’s very first Instagram video following her surgery, she and Hough talked about the warm wishes, prayers, and kind words they both have felt over the past several weeks.

“There was a moment in the hospital when I had just woken up from my first surgery and Derek sat at the bottom of my bed and was like, ‘Babe, there’s so many people thinking about you. There’s so many people sending love to you,'” Erbert recalled.

“You didn’t even have to tell me that. I can feel it. Like, I genuinely felt that through my body. I felt it in my heart. I felt it in my soul. So thank you all so much,” she continued, adding, “Genuinely, I believe that’s what’s gotten me through this a little bit faster.”

Hough made sure to thank fans during his time on Hudson’s talk show as well.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, it’s been wild, but I just have to say again thank you for everyone who has been so supportive and so loving. It really truly means the world to us all, it really does, my wife and I, so thank you guys,” Hough said.

