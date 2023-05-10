DWTS Finalist Confirms She’s Not Dating Pro Amid Romance Rumors

A “Dancing With the Stars” finalist is not in a romantic relationship with a ballroom pro, despite how things may appear.

On the April 25, 2023, episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, season 31 runner-up Gabby Windey confirmed that she is not dating pro Alan Bersten.

During the interview, Bristowe, who won the Mirrorball Trophy in season 29, asked Windey who the “most annoying” person on the DWTS Live tour was, coming out and saying it was Bersten before Windey could answer. This got a good chuckle out of Windey.

“He’s like the most lovable turd,” Bristowe said, to which Windey agreed. Windey then said that Bersten gave “such little brother” energy. When Bristowe asked if the two were dating, Windey responded, “we’re just friends. We were literally fresh off tour. I was in LA apartment hunting and he was like, ‘do you want to get dinner?’ And I was like, ‘f*** yeah.'”

Alan Bersten & Gabby Windey Went to Dinner Together & Dating Rumors Kicked Into High Gear

Bersten and Windey got to dance together on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” when Windey’s pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy fell ill and couldn’t perform. The two seemed to have really great chemistry on the dance floor, which caused many fans to suggest they should date.

In March 2023, Bersten and Windey grabbed dinner together and fans were convinced they were in a relationship. Sources even spoke out and suggested that the two were more than friends.

“They’re both single. He wants to find love and so does she,” a source told People magazine. “He asked her out. This is their first date. They haven’t been out at all. He was so excited to take Gabby out. They grew really close while Gabby was on DWTS and they remained close. The hope for both of them is that something blossoms from this,” the source added.

Now, however, Windey has cleared up those dating rumors — and she’s confirmed that she’s still single.

Gabby Windey Is on Dating Apps as She Adjusts to Life in Los Angeles

Gabby Windey: Dating BTS, Design, and Dignity (or lack thereof) Two former Bachelorettes/DWTS alums and a celebrity stylist walk into a podcast studio… and they couldn’t possibly have more fun. The beautiful and hilarious Gabby Windey, who may or may not have been part of a cult last time she lived in LA, joins KB and Lo VonRumpf on the mic to catch us up… 2023-04-25T07:00:00Z

Windey split with fiance Erich Schwer just weeks after the “Bachelorette” finale aired on television. The split happened while Windey was competing on DWTS, which had fans linking her up with whomever was single on the show, including Bertsen and season 31 competitor, Vinny Guadagnino.

Shortly after the DWTS Live tour ended, Windey up and moved from Denver, Colorado, to Los Angeles in hopes of landing some more work in the entertainment business. Although she is a registered nurse, Windey told Bristowe that she doesn’t currently have plans to go back to nursing following her time on reality television.

What she does hope to do, however, is meet a cool guy. Windey said that she’s open to dating and that she’s been poking around on dating apps — specifically Raya.

Windey said that she wants someone who will make plans and be proactive because she doesn’t have time to dedicate to much right now.

