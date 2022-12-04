Season 31 Cast Member Weighs in on Alan Bersten Romance Rumors

Each season of “Dancing With the Stars” seems to come with its fair share of romance rumors. Over the course of several weeks, pros get incredibly close with their season partners and some of that chemistry ends up leading fans to believe that romances are brewing. Season 31 was no different.

On Halloween night, several viewers noticed that Gabby Windey seemed to have some really great chemistry with pro Alan Bersten, who stepped in when Windey’s partner Val Chmerkovskiy tested positive for COVID-19. It didn’t take long for fans to pick up on that chemistry and wonder if Windey and Bersten would build something special.

At the time, Windey had just confirmed her split from “Bachelorette” winner Erich Schwer. Some fans were hoping to see Windey and Bersten explore their chemistry a bit more, but that didn’t seem to happen. Now, Bersten’s season 31 partner, Jessie James Decker, is weighing in on it all.

Bersten Is Just a ‘Spicy Dancer’

After their performance, Bersten shared a pic of him and Windey on Instagram.

“what?!!!! @gabby.windey crushed it tonight. I was so happy to be able to fill in for @valentin. You have taught gabby so well, and I hope we did you proud,” his caption read.

“You’re the best,” Windey responded.

While Reddit filled up with comments about Windey and Bersten’s seemingly apparent connection, it seems it may have just been in Bersten’s nature. Decker shared that he’s simply a “passionate dancer.”

E! News caught up with Decker on November 20, 2022, and asked her about the temporary partnership between Bersten and Windey. Decker didn’t seem to think there was much to write home about in terms of a possible romantic connection.

“I just feel like, especially knowing Alan, he’s such a passionate dancer and he gives his absolute all,” she told the outlet. “He’s a spicy dancer, so he just brings that heat. That’s what I love about him,” she continued, adding, “He is an incredible dancer. When he would try to show me moves, I would be like, ‘Whomp, whomp’ for myself!”

Windey Has Been Getting Flirty With Another Season 31 Competitor

Toward the end of season 31, fans noticed that Windey had been leaving flirty comments on Vinny Guadagnino’s Instagram — and vice versa.

On November 15, 2022, Guadagnino shared a picture of himself lounging on a couch.

“Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you,” he captioned the post.

“omw,” Windey responded in the comments.

“Patiently waiting while you kill the finale,” Guadagnino wrote.

Though the show has officially ended, the flirting certainly has not. And while Windey has admitted that the two just like to “stir the pot,” she also said she’d be open to going on a date with the “Jersey Shore” star.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the former “Bachelorette” star was asked if she’d go out with Guadagnino.

“I would at this point,” she responded. “I could use a pick me up.”

