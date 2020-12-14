‘DWTS’ Fans Think They Know Who Gleb Savchenko’s New Girlfriend Is

Eagle-eyed Dancing With the Stars fans think they’ve figured out who professional partner Gleb Savchenko is dating, which is a big deal because he split with his wife Elena Samodanova during this past season and rumors were swirling that he had gotten involved with his celebrity partner, actress/reality star Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset.

Savchenko is vacationing in Mexico with Stause, but they’re not there alone. Keo Motsepe and Stause, who recently announced their romance, jetted off for a vacay and it looks as though Savchenko and actress Cassie Scerbo are with them. Here’s what we know.

Fans Think Savchenko is Dating Scerbo

Motsepe recently posted several Instagram live videos from his vacation with Stause. The videos show Motsepe and Stause on a plane and also sitting in their hotel, the Le Blanc Spa Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. In one since-deleted video (via Metro), Motsepe can be seen dancing on his balcony with Savchenko, so it is confirmed that he is vacationing with them.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that actress Cassie Scerbo is also posting Instagram videos from the exact same resort at what looks like the same angle as Stause’s video from her balcony. And according to the Dancing With the Stars Reddit, there have been some social media posts that have been deleted that support Scerbo having joined the other three on vacation.

is gleb on this trip w cassie scerbo? hes so messy 😒 — jo💫 (@starofthejo) December 14, 2020

Fans are not super excited about this turn of events. One fan on Twitter calls Savchenko “messy” and another on Reddit writes, “This might be an unpopular opinion, but for his age, Gleb is showing to be REALLY immature and shortsighted. He just separated from his wife, he’s a father of two small children. Instead of going on double dates vacation, with his new(?) girlfriend, how about stay home and be there for his kids, to build that stability they no noubt need. This is just such a bad look for him, in middle of a pandemic no less.”

Some other circumstantial evidence that supports the theory is that Scerbo and Savchenko have gotten quite active on each other’s Instagrams in the last few weeks. They like each other’s posts all the time and when he left three fire emojis on one of her posts, she responded with a honey pot and a heart emoji. Then on his Instagram where he’s wearing nothing but a towel, Scerbo captioned it, “Man of a million showers” with a winking emoji.

One fan left a comment on the honey pot post, “Please tell me ur not with a married man in Mexico today. I don’t care if he’s split, this is too soon.”

In case you are unfamiliar with Scerbo, she is a 30-year-old actress best known for starring on the shows Make It or Break It and Grand Hotel and also the Sharknado franchise of TV movies.

Just as Many Fans Think It’s a Cover Up

Of course, rather than assuming it’s two couples who are friends going on a vacation together, some fans have decided that Savchenko and Stause really were involved and her new relationship with Motsepe is a cover.

“I also wouldn’t put it past Gleb and Chrishell to go to Mexico and bring Keo as a cover-up. Because what’s the alternative? Chrishell and Keo are really together, and they brought the person one of them is rumored to be cheating with knowing full well it would only feed those rumors? Idk man,” writes one Reddit user.

“I believe the rumors are true that Keo is a coverup. It may look like a fun trip with all three hanging or possibly Gleb with another woman, but I don’t think that is what this is. Again I know it’s all speculation but I think it’s time to start questioning this relationship,” writes another.

But a third user thinks it’s that Savchenko “brought another woman and their relationship is not public.” That’s what most fans think it is — Savchenko is dating Scerbo now and they’re not public yet.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see. One thing is for sure — in this day and age of social media, we’ll probably know what’s really going on before too long.

Dancing With the Stars will return for its 30th season in spring 2021. There is no word yet on if new judge Derek Hough will stay with the show or if British judge Len Goodman will be able to fly over to the U.S. to participate in the landmark 30th season.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert’s Holiday Routine to ‘Jingle Bells’