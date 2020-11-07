Gleb Savchenko’s Wife Says He Cheated on Her Multiple Times

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Glab Savchenko is getting a divorce from his wife, Elena Samodanova, ET reported on November 6. Now, Samodanova has said he cheated on her multiple times.

In a new interview with People magazine, Samodanova said that Savchenko cheated on her multiple times.

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” Samodanova, 37, told the magazine. “Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart.”

Savchenko announced the split on his Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” he wrote. “We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

Samodanova Says Savchenko Cheated Multiple Times

In the statement, Samodanova did not identify who she says her husband cheated with, but she did detail her feelings about the situations.