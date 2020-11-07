Gleb Savchenko’s Wife Says He Cheated on Her Multiple Times

Gleb Savchenko’s Wife Says He Cheated on Her Multiple Times

Getty Gleb Savchenko and his wife Elena pose together on a red carpet.

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Glab Savchenko is getting a divorce from his wife, Elena Samodanova, ET reported on November 6. Now, Samodanova has said he cheated on her multiple times.

In a new interview with People magazine, Samodanova said that Savchenko cheated on her multiple times.

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” Samodanova, 37, told the magazine. “Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart.”

Savchenko announced the split on his Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” he wrote. “We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

Samodanova Says Savchenko Cheated Multiple Times

In the statement, Samodanova did not identify who she says her husband cheated with, but she did detail her feelings about the situations.

“No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn,” Samodanova told People. “Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls.”

Rumors have run wild since the news came out about the upcoming divorce, speaking specifically about speculation around Savchenko’s relationship with his Season 29 Dancing With the Stars partner Chrishell Stause.

Stause Denies Rumors About Infidelity

Viewers were quick to speculate about why the pro might be getting a divorce from his wife, citing his close relationship with his Dancing With the Stars celebrity partner Chrishell Stause. Stause has denied that rumor and posted in her Instagram stories to express her sympathy for Savchenko, but she wanted to set the record straight.
“It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life,” she said. “Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”
Savchenko and Samodanova married in 2006, and they have two children. According to The Sun, the two met at a dance studio when Savchenko was in his teens.
Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

