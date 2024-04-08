Gleb Savchenko Refuses to Comment on Emma Slater Rumors

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko was asked about the rumors that Emma Slater and Alan Bersten are dating.

“There’s no comment on that,” he told the U.S. Sun. “We’re a family. We’re this big dysfunctional family you could say,” he continued, adding, “we love each other. Everyone’s so supportive. We love each other so much.”

Savchenko is very good friends with both Slater and Bersten, but is also close to Slater’s ex-husband, Sasha Farber. Slater filed for divorce from Farber in February 2023.

Emma Slater & Alan Bersten Rumors Have Been Circulating for Months

“Dancing With the Stars” fans have been on the lookout for clues that Bersten and Slater are dating, and have found some evidence that seems to support the theory.

Although Savchenko didn’t want to comment on the dating rumors, some fans are convinced that Slater and Bersten are more than just friends.

The rumored couple recently wrapped the DWTS Live Tour. While traveling around the country together, there were multiple instances in which fans thought they looked cozy. For example, in a video shared on Instagram, Bersten had his arm around Slater.

Prior to that, the official Instagram account for the “Dancing With the Stars” Live tour posted a behind-the-scenes photo from rehearsals in which Slater’s hand was resting on top of Bersten’s.

Things seemed to hit a fever pitch when Bersten shared a video of the sultry dance that he and Slater performed together on tour.

“This @dwtstourofficial has been so special to me, I can’t even begin to share my gratitude. This dance ‘lose control’ is one of my favorites. This song really resonates with me and makes me feel so much,” he captioned the Instagram post. Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans wondered if that was Bersten’s way of making things official with Slater. However, the two haven’t spoken out about the rumors, neither confirming or denying them.

Emma Slater Was Linked to Mauricio Umansky in 2023

For those who weren’t convinced that Slater and Bersten were dating, there were other rumors that crept up while Slater was performing on season 32 of DWTS.

Many people saw some unique chemistry between Slater and her partner, Mauricio Umansky, and rumors they were hooking up were plentiful.

When Savchenko was asked about Umansky in his interview with the U.S. Sun, he kept Slater’s name out of his remarks.

“Mauricio is an inspiration for me. I feel like if I want to have a mentor in my life in many things, such a broad spectrum of things, he would be the person,” he told the outlet.

“We text all the time. We connect, we talk… I think he’s an amazing guy. He’s a super intelligent, smart businessman,” he continued. “Every time I hang out with Mauricio, I actually want to just shut up and just hear everything he says. I want to [be] a sponge, just absorb all this information. His story is incredible… And the energy that he exudes, that positivity, [he] always smiles,” he added.

Meanwhile, longtime DWTS insider Kristyn Burtt said that she didn’t suspect anything romantic was going on between Umansky and Slater.

“They were very connected, but I think it was a genuine, warm friendship. On the set and everything else, it didn’t feel like, ‘oh my gosh, there’s something going on behind-the-scenes.’ It didn’t feel that way. It just felt like they were supportive of each other, they had a lot of general interests that were similar,” Burtt told Cheryl Burke on the March 22 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

