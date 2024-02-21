Fans Notice Change in Harry Jowsey as He Makes DWTS Live Tour Debut

Harry Jowsey made his debut on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour, and fans saw a new side to him.

Jowsey’s time on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition was largely focused on his playful relationship with his DWTS pro partner Rylee Arnold. The couple made it to week 9 of DWTS season 32 largely due to fan votes. But on tour, the “Too Hot to Handle” star set himself apart, according to fans who witnessed his debut.

Jowsey joined the tour for the Tuesday, Feb. 20 show at Ruth Eckard Hall in Clearwater, Florida. According to the DWTS Live Tour website, he will perform in the show through March 26.

Fans Noticed Harry Jowsey Seemed More Relaxed on Tour Than He Did on DWTS

On Feb. 20, the DWTS Instagram account shared a video of Jowsey with the caption, “He’s officially BACK! He joins #DWTSTour TONIGHT 🤩🪩.”

Fans who attended the show posted photos and videos from the night, including a shot of Jowsey wearing a neon pink jacket as he chatted with Arnold onstage.

Jowsey was sandwiched between Arnold and Emma Slater for a redo of the “Gangnam Style” team dance he led during season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.” The “Too Hot to Handle” star also shook his body as he danced solo with Arnold to the Justin Timberlake song “Rock Your Body.”

In another segment, Slater asked Jowsey how it felt to be on the tour and he admitted he was “scared.” “Whoever thought I’d dance again?” he asked.

In a post shared to Reddit, a fan shared a clip of Jowsey doing an animated new dance with Alan Bersten. Fans responded in a positive way.

“This is the most dancing I have ever seen him do,” one commenter wrote.

“He has a lot of charisma and he can really get the audience going. Even if his dancing isn’t great, you still get a show. It’s lighthearted fun. Good for him,” another Redditor wrote.

Others noted that there’s a lot less pressure on Jowsey now that he’s not competing for the mirrorball trophy.

“Harry is dancing better because he’s being goofy and not serious😂 like it’s really just performance I think whereas with Rylee he felt awkward doing the intense serious dances and tensed up 10x more,” one commenter wrote.

“This isn’t a competition anymore. He’s there to dance and have fun and it seems like he is,” another chimed in.

Harry Jowsey Poked Fun at Being Compared to a Tree

During his DWTS Live Tour debut, Jowsey also poked fun at being called a “tree” by “Dancing With the Stars” guest judge Billy Porter.

In a segment between dances, he instructed the audience how to move like their “inner tree.” Jowsey wore a glittery brown suit as he waved a clump of leaves over his head and cracked jokes.

Jowsey’s bit was a nod to the Whitney Houston theme night on “Dancing With the Stars” when guest judge Porter said to him, “Harry, you can loosen up a little bit and you can challenge yourself to do more steps now, and not just be a tree trunk for her to use and abuse.”

In a December 2023 interview on the “Lightweights” podcast, Jowsey teased that he planned to channel his inner tree while on tour. “Mandy Moore is doing the whole tour, like she’s choreographing it. And I was like, yeah I could just be a tree trunk in the back,” he cracked. “Like I know I can’t dance.”

