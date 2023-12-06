DWTS Spoilers & How to Vote for the Season 32 Finale

The season 32 finale for “Dancing with the Stars” airs on Tuesday, December 5, and spoilers tease it’s going to be a wild ride for both the cast and the viewers. Nobody was eliminated during the semifinals, so for the first time, five pairs will be dancing in the finale.

Voting will be essential, so DWTS fans will want to be prepared to maximize their voting opportunities for their favorite pair. ABC has shared some big teasers about the three-hour finale episode, and viewers have plenty to look forward to with the oversized episode.

Here’s what you need to know:

DWTS Voting Happens by Text or Online

Voting begins as soon as the episode begins in the Eastern and Central time zones, which means 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. CT. Unfortunately, as has been the case all season, those on the West Coast need to vote before having the opportunity to watch the show.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans can vote both by text and online at dwtsvote.abc.com. Up to 10 votes can be cast per couple, per method. Voting closes during the commercial break that airs after the last performance.

To vote by text, “Dancing with the Stars” fans need to text the contestant’s first name to the number 21523.

DWTS Pairs Will Each Dance Twice

According to People, all five finalists will dance twice. First comes the “Redemption Round,” where the pairs redo a style from earlier in the season. Each couple is mentored by one of the judges ahead of the performance.

Hannigan and Farber will dance a salsa to Gloria Estefan’s “Get on Your Feet.” Mraz and Karagach will do a foxtrot to Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon.” Madix and Pashkov are doing a samba to the Spice Girls song “Spice Up Your Life.” Lawson and Chigvintsev will dance a tango to the Astor Piazzolla song “Libertango.” Gomez and Chmerkovskiy are set to dance a foxtrot to the Katy Perry song “Unconditionally.”

The second round of performances during the “Dancing with the Stars” finale will bring the freestyle routines. These are always a highlight of the season, and a few spoilers about those routines are available too.

Chigvintsev and Lawson’s freestyle dance will also use a mashup of multiple songs. The arrangement will include the Destiny’s Child song “Lose My Breath,” as well as part of “Sueltate” from Sam i & Jarina De Marco featuring Anitta & BIA. Karagach and Mraz will use the song “Happy” by C2C featuring Derek Martin for their freestyle. Pashkov and Madix are using a mashup for their freestyle. It will include part of the Ciara song “Level Up” as well as the Beyonce song “Run the World (Girls).” Farber and Hannigan will use a mashup for their freestyle too. It will include portions of Jennifer Lopez’s “Papi” and Taylor Swift’s “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version).” Chmerkovskiy and Gomez are dancing their freestyle to the District 78 song “Que Calor.” It also appears Chmerkovskiy may play the violin during part of the performance, per an Instagram post of his.

Special DWTS Performances & Surprise Guests Are Ahead Too

In addition to the two performances from each of the “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 finalists, viewers will be treated to quite a few other fun performances. ABC reveals that season 31 champions Mark Ballas and Charli D’Amelio will dance to the Rick James song “Give It To Me Baby.”

Early on in the show, viewers will see what ABC deems a “sensational opening number,” which will include all of the season 32 pairs. It will use the Candi Staton song “Young Hearts Run Free.”

In addition, pros Britt Stewart and Alan Bersten choreographed a routine to Mariah Carey’s “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town.” This performance will feature co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, along with “surprise guests.”

Another finale performance “Dancing with the Stars” fans can look forward to watching will feature the pros who will be doing the 2024 tour. Jason Mraz will perform “I Feel Like Dancing” as the pros dance.