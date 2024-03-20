Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Share Big News With Fans

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have stepped into the dance studio once more, just three months after a medical emergency changed their lives forever.

On March 20, Hough and Erbert both shared a photo of themselves standing in the studio with their backs facing the camera.

“Stepping onto this blank canvas together. Beginning to paint again,” Hough captioned the joint post. This presumably marks the first time that Erbert has danced since undergoing a craniectomy after an intercranial hematoma was found on her brain.

Erbert was a big part of the Symphony of Dance Tour but it’s unclear how many dances she will participate in when she gets back out on the road with her husband. The remainder of the tour will kick off on April 16 and will run through mid-May.

Reactions to the Post Came Pouring In

Shortly after Hough and Erbert shared the emotional post on Instagram, dozens of comments came pouring in.

“You are so loved and respected by so many cannot wait to see anything you do! However its enough to know you are enjoying your big beautiful life together! Hugs,” one person wrote.

“May you both be surrounded by love and light and God’s blessings ~always!!!” someone else added.

“As a physical therapist, watching Hayley’s recovery and return to your lifestyle is so inspiring to watch. I love the support you give her and that you’re sharing it with others that may hope to have the same positive story,” a third comment read.

“You’ve got this! Can’t wait to see the beautiful art you continue to do together,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Some of Hough’s “Dancing With the Stars” family also showed love and support on the post. Messages popped up from Emma Slater, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Peta Murgatroyd. Hough’s former DWTS partner Amy Purdy also left three heart emoji in the comments section of the post.

Derek Hough Said There Was a ‘Possibility’ His Wife Would Join Him on Tour

Following Erbert’s health emergency, Hough was forced to cancel the Symphony of Dance Tour indefinitely. However, a few months later, Erbert was doing well enough that he felt he could resume the performances.

In February 2024, Hough announced that he’d be getting back out there. In an interview with E! News, Hough said that he felt that Erbert would join him on tour — and that she’d possibly dance.

“There’s a possibility, there really is,” Hough told the outlet. “And we actually met dancing on stage on tour. Our first kiss was on stage on tour. We were touring last year for the first time as a married couple and now this, going back out, there’s a completely different meaning and tension,” he explained.

“I almost need to rename the tour to the Miracle Tour or something because if there’s a moment where she’s with us and joining us on stage, it’s going to be unbelievably special. I don’t know even know how I’m going to through it. I’m an emotional guy,” he added.

