Cheryl Burke Issues Public Apology Following Backlash Over Her New Podcast

Retired “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke recently started a new podcast titled “Sex, Lies & Spray Tans.” The handful of episodes released so far include chats with a handful of other DWTS pros and former contestants. One recent episode in particular sparked some frustration among fans, and Burke has now taken a moment to address it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cheryl Burke Apologized to ‘Anyone Taking Offense’

On October 4, Burke took to her Instagram page to share a video addressing feedback she had received regarding her podcast.

Burke did not share specific examples of what she had previously said that “Dancing with the Stars” fans reacted to so strongly. However, the issues that prompted the strong reactions were in relation to her podcast covering the season 32 premiere, which aired on September 26.

“I’ve received some shocking messages around my new podcast and I just want to clear the air here,” Burke began. “First off, I deeply apologize to anyone taking offense to any of my comments on my podcast. However, I just want everyone to know my intention is never to be mean. It’s my truth and it’s my opinion and I am so sorry if it hurt or affected anyone.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro pointed out that the opinions she shares are based off of her lengthy experience with the show. Burke added, “If anyone knows me, they know that I am honest, and especially when asked about my opinion, I’m never one to sugarcoat, and I never have and I never will.”

Burke also pointed out, “As an employee now of iHeart Media, my job is to honestly state my opinion about a show which has been my whole life for the last 17 years.” She noted she is doing what her employer expects of her, “which is to honestly assess what I saw during last week’s premiere.” She insisted she will continue to do that throughout the rest of the “Dancing with the Stars” season.

Despite all of that, Burke wished everybody involved in season 32 “the best of luck” and she said she was “sending everyone so much love and light.”

Burke Had Strong Opinions on the Season 32 DWTS Premiere

During her podcast episode of “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” covering the premiere, Burke did express her own strong opinions. She loved seeing Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro hosting together, and she thought the opening number with the season 32 pros was fantastic.

Burke noted she liked having just three judges now. However, she noted she believes the judges “should stay in their lane” in relation to actual ballroom experience and expertise.

Regarding Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Burke admitted she wished he could have been with “like, an actual woman,” rather than a teenager. Gomez is currently 17. “Val is such a man when he dances,” and a “manly man,” Burke noted, that she thinks it might have worked better for Chmerkovskiy to be with Lele Pons.

Burke expected Barry Williams to be “a hot mess,” but she was pleasantly surprised. She mentioned that professional dancer Jenna Johnson is “clearly excited to be back” and added Johnson “definitely loves to straddle.” With Tyson Beckford, though, Burke was again pleasantly surprised by him.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro congratulated Rylee Arnold on becoming a new pro with the show. Then she questioned how much competitive ballroom experience Arnold had, noting she was asking “with all due respect as she was “not trying to badmouth anyone.”

Burke also felt that the show was “basically throwing [Arnol] basically into a pool of sharks” and “almost setting her up for failure” when it comes to her lack of experience teaching.

The retired “Dancing with the Stars” also detailed, “I’ve always said this to the executives that it’s important that you not only audition for their dance ability, that’s fine and dandy, but… this is about if you can teach somebody, a pedestrian, how to dance.”

DWTS Fans Had Mixed Feelings About Burke’s Premiere Recap

Most of the “Dancing with the Stars” fans who commented on Burke’s apology Instagram post were supportive.

One supporter commented, “Wow!!! I’m stunned that you even had to come and put this out there. You do you and speak your truth!”

“Beautifully said! And you don’t owe anyone an apology for you being honest,” added another.

After the podcast episode on the premiere was first released, however, the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit did have some more critical comments. The criticisms that Burke received directly may have been similar, considering her response and apology.

“It’s giving bitter,” one Redditor wrote.

“I just listened and Cheryl is kind of an a**hole for going in on Rylee the way she did, especially since Rylee did very well and her partner just froze, which could happen with ANY celeb,” another detailed.

“I wish Cheryl would just stop talking about the show. It’s in her rear view mirror now so move forward instead of continuing to weigh in on everything,” read a separate comment.

“Not a good look to be so bitter towards an 18 year old on her first outing as a pro, who might I add, did an incredible job,” wrote someone else.