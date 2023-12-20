Herjavec Twins Hudson & Haven Pose For Sweet Snaps During ‘Magical’ Pre-Holiday Family Vacation

Kym Johnson-Herjavec and her husband Robert Herjavec spent time with their kids in Hawaii just before Christmas.

In December 2023, the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer and her husband took their 5-year-old twins, Hudson and Haven, to Disney Aulani in Hawaii for a “magical” time. The sweet trip featured plenty of interaction between the Herjavec family and iconic Disney characters dressed in Hawaiian attire.

Robert Herjavec Shared Several Photos of His Kids at Disney Aulani

In photos shared to Instagram in December 2023, the family of four posed alongside a Hawaiian shirt wearing Mickey Mouse at the Hawaiian resort. The Herjavec twins were all smiles as they posed with their famous parents while wearing matching palm-tree printed outfits. Another photo featured the twins waving at Minnie Mouse and Pluto characters. And in a third, the close-knit siblings were photographed walking arm in arm on the beach. A shirt video clip also showed little Haven snorkeling in the ocean and waving from underwater.

“Thank you @disney @disneyaulani for an unforgettable family break! The most magical place in Hawaii – it was a blast!” Robert captioned the post.

Fans hit the comment section to say how “precious” and “adorable” the family photos were. “You and Kim have a beautiful family!!!😍,” one fan wrote to the ‘Shark Tank” star.

Others felt the twins were “twinning” with their parents. “Your boy looks like your wife & your girl looks like you!” another fan commented.

In addition to Hudson and Haven, Robert shares three older children, Caprice, Skye, and Brendan, with his ex-wife, Diane Plese. According to Closer Weekly, Herjavec and Please split in 2015 after 25 years of marriage. The following year, he married his second wife Kym Johnson, whom he met while competing in “Dancing With the Stars” season 20.

Kym Herjavec Also Posted Photos From the Hawaiian Vacation

Kym Herjavec also shared photos and videos from the family’s pre-holiday trip. The Australian dancer captioned an Instagram video of her kids dancing in front of a stage that featured hula dancers as well as Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Kym also shared a photo of her son eating a Mickey Mouse-shaped grilled cheese sandwich at a fancy restaurant at the Hawaiian resort. “Fine dining,” she captioned the shot.

The Herjavec twins have traveled all over the world with their wealthy parents. They’ve spent time in Canada and have lived in California and Australia. In the summer of 2022, the famous family traveled to Italy, where they spent time in Portofino, Portovenere, and Capri. That same year they also visited Croatia, which is where Robert was born.

In February 2023, Kym told Australia’s “Today Show” that she would to permanently move to Australia, where she grew up. “There’s no place like home and I’d love to be back here permanently, it’s just the best,” she said. “My husband does love it, so we’ll see.”

It is unclear where the Herjavec family will spend the holidays, but in recent months they have been living in Australia. They also spent Christmas 2022 Down Under with Kym’s friends and family.

READ NEXT: Catherine Lowe Expresses Concern Over ‘The Golden Bachelorette’