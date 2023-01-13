‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Ecstatic After Pro Shares ‘Best News Ever’

The “Dancing With the Stars” family couldn’t be happier for professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy shared that they’re expecting their second child.

“Best news ever !!!!” professional dancer Sasha Farber wrote in the comment section of the Instagram post.

Other dancers referred to Murgatroyd’s pregnancy as a hard secret to keep.

“Letsssss goooooooo!!!” Val Chmerkovskiy, who will be the baby’s uncle, wrote. “The Squad is assembling !”

Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson were both in the comments congratulating Murgatroyd as well.

“IM SO HAPPY!!!! This is the best! I love you guys congratulations,” Emma Slater wrote.

Former “Dancing With the Stars” contestants Selma Blair, Olivia Jade, and Rumer Willis all also commented on the post to wish the couple luck and congratulate them.

Peta Murgatroyd Was Trying For Years to Get Pregnant Again

Murgatroyd revealed in an interview with People that she and her husband were trying for years to have another baby after welcoming their son Shai in 2017.

The dancer was previously open about her infertility journey and her IVF hopes throughout the process, though she shared that she had let go of hope going into her second round of IVF.

“I literally was praying to the gods about this, but it’s so funny because I was at a stage where I had let [the idea of pregnancy] go,” she told the People as part of the pregnancy announcement. “I was about to call it. I had called the IVF doctor to start my second round again and I had let it go. As in I was like, ‘If I’m a one-time mom, if I have one child for the rest of my life, I have to be happy with it.’ ”

She concluded, “I think that was also a catalyst for me, for my body and my mind and my soul to let it go and to move on and not have this harboring feeling inside of me that I needed more. And to just be grateful for what I have.” In her Instagram post about the pregnancy, Murgatroyd shared they had put in “2 years of constant struggle and heartache” to get where they are now.

4 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Female Pros Are Expecting & 1 Already Welcomed a Baby in 2023

Val Chmerkovksiy and Jenna Johnson welcomed their first baby together on January 10, 2023.

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote alongside an image of their hands intertwined with their baby’s fingers. “11.10.23.”

They did not reveal the baby’s name, though they previously shared that they were expecting a boy.

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are expecting their first baby together.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” Karagach wrote on Instagram. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

Karagach, 30, and Pashkov, 36, have been together for over a decade. They first met in 2009 as dance partners.

“We’ve wanted a family ever since we’ve gotten married and we’ve been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby,” Karagach told People. “We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on premiere day.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finalist Witney Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of the competition, saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

Carson and McAllister welcomed their first son, Leo, in January 2021.