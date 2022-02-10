Fans Amazed After DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson Posts ‘Breathtaking’ New Dance Video

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” and professional dancer Jenna Johnson were amazed after the dancer posted an all-new routine featuring a few familiar faces.

Johnson posted the routine, which featured Hayley Erbert and Makenzie Dustman, on her Instagram page alongside a lengthy caption. The routine was choreographed by the three women, who all shared it on their Instagram feeds.

The three women were all featured on season 10 of Fox’s show “So You Think You Can Dance,” which aired in 2005.

The Dancers Worked Together & Performed Together

All three of the dancers wrote about how special the dance was to them and why they were excited to be dancing together once again.

“This year my goal is to be my most creative self and to stop making excuses that keep me stuck in my comfort zone,” Johnson wrote in her post. “Part of that entails revisiting movement that I don’t get to do as often. For many years now I have been labeled ‘ballroom dancer’ which I hold so much pride in!! Buttt it’s caused me to convince myself that I am ONLY a ballroom dancer, when for so long I trained and loved other styles of dance just as much.”

She added, “Being able to move and create with these two beauties from my SYTYCD season 10 past made me feel like a giddy kid. I couldn’t stop smiling throughout the process and my soul felt nourished.”

In her post, Erbert said that the process was very special to her since they were all around 18 years old when they first met and danced together.

“Here we are, almost 9 years later, being introduced to each other as movers and people,” she wrote. “My heart and soul are so dang happy.”

The dance features the three women moving together, holding hands and moving through their arms as they express emotion in their faces. Some fans thought the style was creative and beautiful.

“I’m so obsessed with this kinda movement creativity epicness, you guys make it look to easy,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “This is so beautiful Jenna! Look forward to seeing your creativity blossom.”

Erbert is a professional dancer and the girlfriend of “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough. Dustman is a professional dancer and choreographer.

Fans & Fellow Dancers Loved the Video

When the video was posted, fans took to the comment section to let Johnson know how amazed they were by the routine.

“I was just watching you the other day and I kid you not… I was just thinking, I wish Jenna would dance more contemporary and lyrical,” “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote. “I miss seeing you dance this way… And today, here you are… I love watching you dance this way… From your soul. From your heart… Love this so much!”

Ezra Sosa, another “Dancing With the Stars” professional, wrote, “an angel :)” in the comment section.

“This is insanely amazing and so beautiful!” one fan wrote. “Ofc you’re the queen of ballroom but it is always so stunning to see you in others style, and you’re always so impressive!”

Another person called the dance “ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING” and said they were “IN AWE OF THE BEAUTY.”

It’s possible that “So You Think You Can Dance” will return in 2022. The executive producer of the show, Nigel Lythgoe, seemed to tease a return in a Tweet. The show last aired in 2019, though it was set to return in 2020 only to be derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

