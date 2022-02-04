WATCH: DWTS Pro Performs With JoJo Siwa on Tour

JoJo Siwa was crowned the runner-up on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 alongside professional partner Jenna Johnson. Now, Siwa is on tour, and she’s joined by a different “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer.

Ezra Sosa was brought into “Dancing With the Stars” as a professional dancer ahead of season 30 of the show. He announced that he’d be joining Siwa on her tour in December 2021 when he shared a video of himself and Siwa dancing a Jive.

“@itsjojosiwa was MADE for jive!” Sosa posted on Instagram at the time. “thx @jennajohnson for the choreo!”

He added, “It’s going to be such a D.R.E.A.M. to be touring with this girl! Seriously can’t wait to get back on the road again, thank you JoJo for having me. It’s been a blast in rehearsals.”

Sosa & Siwa Dance Together on Tour

Fans noticed that the choreography that was teased was finally seen on Siwa’s tour, and one fan posted the video of the dance to Reddit. The dance is high-energy and looks like a lot of fun for the dancers. The clip posted is just under one minute long.

Sosa was excited about being on tour with Siwa, and he has posted about it multiple times on Instagram.

“TONIGHTS THE NIGHT!!!” he posted on January 18, 2022. “first show on the D.R.E.A.M. TOUR! and about darn time too! LETS GOOOOO! @itsjojosiwa.”

He later posted photos of himself on stage with Siwa alongside the caption, “i love this crew sm :) first week done!”

Siwa previously shared the two getting ready for the dance, rehearsing behind-the-scenes before the tour.

“We still got work to do… BUT!!! Video of the day!!” Siwa wrote. “@ezra.sosa and I in our non existent free time hahahahah have been working on a jive for fun and today we got through the whole thing for the first time! It’s only been a few days, soon we will show you the whole thing!:) here is a lil clip of the ending!!! We have…a BLAST together!!!”

Some Fans Want Sosa to Get a Celebrity Partner

For season 31, some fans are calling for Sosa to get a celebrity partner on “Dancing With the Stars.” During season 30, he was a member of the troupe, where he helped out with testing choreography and filled in the background during certain numbers while also appearing in pro numbers when they happened.

“Ezra better be a pro and get a partner next season, that’s all I’m gonna say,” one person commented.

Another person on an earlier thread, however, said that they don’t like Sosa’s dancing.

“Ezra’s dancing is not my cup of tea .. I can’t see him partnering a celebrity because to be honest, he looks like he’s on the same level as JoJo,” they wrote.

During the season of “Dancing With the Stars,” some fans accused professional dancer Daniella Karagach of using Sosa’s choreography and not crediting him. He cleared up those rumors, however.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

