DWTS Alum Addresses Brother’s New Romance Post-Split From Former Pro

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” is opening up about his brother’s romance. The situation is a little complicated, but the good news is that Joey Lawrence is thrilled by how his brother, Matthew Lawrence, is doing after divorcing former DWTS pro Cheryl Burke.

“I just want him to be happy,” Joey told Us Weekly of Matthew, who is now dating TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matthew Lawrence Being Happy Makes Brother Joey Happy

On March 15, Joey talked with Us Weekly about Matthew and Chilli’s romance. He noted he simply wants to see his brother happy. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum acknowledged he wants that for his youngest brother, Andy Lawrence, too.

“Matt is happy and that makes me happy. And that’s just what it is,” Joey told the media outlet. He continued, “It really is not any deeper than that.”

Joey added, “But it is cool to see [Matthew and Chilli] together and they have a really cool thing going, so we’ll see what happens.”

The oldest Lawrence brother competed on season 3 of “Dancing with the Stars,” partnering with Edyta Sliwinska. As People noted, it was through Joey’s participation on the show that Matthew first met Burke.

The couple started dating in February 2007 but split a year later. In February 2017 they reunited, and they got married in May 2019. Burke filed for divorce in February 2022.

Matthew was spotted vacationing with TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas in Hawaii in August 2022, Us Weekly shared. They went official with their romance a few months later. Though they are fairly low-key about their relationship, Matthew and Chilli are still dating and doing well.

The DWTS Alum Noted, ‘Life Is Short’

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum shared a bit more when asked about Matthew, in particular. “It’s all about just trying to be happy. You got to be with the right person.”

Joey joked about being “married a billion times” as a “hopeless romantic.” He has just been married twice, though, Us Weekly noted. When Matthew’s marriage to Burke fell apart, Joey kept rooting for his brother to find lasting love.

“You feel sad when something doesn’t work, but you know that you got to be happy. You want them to be happy, you just want to be happy. And life is short,” Joey explained.

These days, all three Lawrence brothers work together on a podcast named “Brotherly Love.” Joey noted, “It’s been really neat” to have all three of them working on the project with one another.

Chilli and Joey traveled to Jamaica together in February and he shared a fun video on Instagram showing them dancing together while they were there. She shared a sweet photo via her Instagram page showing them kissing as they rang in the new year on January 1.

In December 2023, Chilli took to Instagram to share a video filled with highlights of her with Matthew as they took in an Atlanta Falcons football game.

The couple has a lot of support from their fans, in addition to what they receive from Matthew’s big brother.

“Omggg y’all have bot to be one of the most beautiful couple’s I’ve seen,” a fan gushed on a February Instagram post of Chilli’s.

“I love these two together. So unexpected but so beautiful to see,” added another fan.

“There’s nothing better [than] when you find your perfect one I’m here for it congratulations y’all,” someone else commented.