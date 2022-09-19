WATCH: Jordin Sparks’ Premiere Performance on DWTS

Dancing With the Stars is finally back! The premiere of Season 31 has been a night to remember, and Jordin Sparks’ first performance left fans on the edge of their seats. Read on to watch video of her first performance.

The 31st season of DWTS returned Monday, September 19, 2022, airing for the first time on Disney+. Sparks was selected as the show opener, and she did not disappoint.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sparks’ Fans Were Awed By Her Premiere DWTS Performance as She Kicked Off the Season Premiere

Fans of Sparks and Dancing With the Stars were awed by her first performance at the Season 31 premiere.

“Way to kick off Season 31 @JordinSparks! Let’s go!” one Twitter user wrote, along with a video of her performance.

“I’m sooooo proud of @JordinSparks, I know how much this moment means to you! My fav SLAYEDDDD,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“Beautiful performance! Great way to start the new season!” wrote another fan.

Another fan commented on the chemistry between Sparks and her dance partner.

“Brandon and Jordin are lowkey such a perfect partnership?? I just get such good vibes,” wrote a Twitter user named Rachel.

“Damnnnn… Jordin Sparks KILLED it!!!” wrote Harshan Kapoor on Twitter.

The Dancing With the Stars Twitter page also commented on her stunning performance.

“That performance definitely left us wanting to dance!” they wrote.

Another fan said her energy was vibrant in a Twitter post.

“jordin sparks is so stunning and her smile is so contagious,” the fan wrote. “great job.”

Another fan said they already think she is a contender for the Mirrorball Trophy.

“Jordin was so good for her first dance! Definitely going to be one of the ones to watch this season,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Another Twitter user said Sparks made Whitney Houston proud.

“Jordin Sparks made Whitney Houston proud with Sparkle with her fabulous Cha Cha to I Wanna Dance With Somebody!” the fan wrote on Twitter.

Sparks Confirmed Rumors She Would Be on DWTS to Her Instagram Fans

Sparks told her fans on Instagram that she would be performing on Dancing With the Stars, confirming rumors on September 8, 2022, that she would be on the DWTS stage for Season 31.

Sparks joked that she had experience with competition shows, adding a winky face emoji to her Instagram post. Sparks won Season 6 of American Idol in 2007 when she was just 17 years old.

She wrote:

The rumors are true…let’s do this @DancingWithTheStars!!!! I’ve been preparing for this for quite some time and could not be more excited to trade my mic 🎤 for the mirror ball 🪩 My partner @brandonarmstrong and I are in rehearsals every day and are putting in EVERYTHING we have. I mean, you know I’m pretty familiar with competition shows… Premieres LIVE SEPT 19th on @DisneyPlus!!! Eeeeeeek!

American Idol gave her a shoutout in the hours before she took the DWTS stage by storm.

.@JordinSparks is the youngest to ever win #AmericanIdol and now she has her eyes set on the mirrorball 🤩 Catch the live season premiere of #DWTS TONIGHT at 8ET/5PT, streaming only on @DisneyPlus! @officialdwts pic.twitter.com/HewgWDbQFB — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) September 19, 2022

“JordinSparks is the youngest to ever win #AmericanIdol and now she has her eyes set on the mirrorball,” American Idol wrote on Twitter.

