Fans Think DWTS Legend Just Went Public With New Romance

Julianne Hough threw fans off on Instagram.

Less than a year after her divorce from former pro hockey player Brooks Laich was finalized, the “Dancing With the Stars” co-host shared cozy photos as she posed with a new guy.

And things looked serious—as in engagement photoshoot serious.

Here’s what you need to know:

Julianne Hough Shared Pics From a Faux Engagement Shoot With a Handsome Friend

In March 2022, Hough posted photos from a sunset beachside photoshoot as she posed with a dark-haired mystery man. The 34-year-old pro dancer wore a striped bikini halter top and matching skirt as she gazed into her man’s eyes. In other photos, the guy swung Hough in his arms as they laughed. A final photo showed the man holding Hough around the waist and as he held what appeared to be an Aperol spritz in his other hand.

In the caption to the photos, Hough described the man, Tyler, as “the most beautiful soul on the planet.”

“Your light shines brighter than anyone I’ve ever known,” she added. “You are unique and chic, definitely not basic 😉 You give the best hugs but really, you ARE a warm hug.”

Hough added that Tyler is an important reason why New York City, where she relocated to in 2022, feels like “home.” “You are beyond special and I’m lucky to be in your life,” she wrote. “Love you forever 💕.”

While Hough also posted a disclaimer – “Been dying to finally post this collection of Faux Engagement Photos,” she wrote – some fans weren’t buying it.

“Faux engagement photos? You guys look so genuinely happy together,” one follower wrote.

“Very lucky man. Hope he treats you like a princess,” another wrote.

“Whoa! Looks like love to me!” another added.

“Finding love is always beautiful! ❤️❤️❤️,” another fan wrote.

When another commenter wrote, “#couplesgoals,” Hough set the record straight to reveal that her photo partner is just a good friend. “Haha If Only we were an actual couple! 😂💕,” she wrote. In another comment, she wrote, “My bestie.”

Julianne Hough’s Friend is Model and Actor Tyler Lain

Hough tagged her friend, Tyler Lain, in the slideshow. Lain is an actor and model. His acting credits include roles in the TV movies “Sisters for Life,” “Sorority Sister Killer” and ‘Bobbi Kristina,” as well as the 2016 TV series “Animal Kingdom,” per IMDb.

According to his bio for Stetts Model Management, Lain is of Latin heritage and is from Dallas, Texas. He also has a theater background and resides in New York City, where Hough moved to do the Broadway show “POTUS” last year.

It is unclear how long the two friends have known each other, but Lain has popped up on Hough’s Instagram, and vice versa.

In June 2022, the two attended the Tony Awards together and posed for a photo with actress Mallory Maedke at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. “The absolute best night with you!!!!

Hough wrote to Lain.

Lain also posted photos of Hough with him while on a group trip to Indonesia in February 2023.

