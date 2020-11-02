‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Files For Divorce

Former Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Julianne Hough announced that she filed for divorce from her husband former NHL player Brooks Laich today.

Hough and Laich got married in 2017, according to TMZ, and they first announced a separation in May 2020. They reportedly tried to give their marriage another shot but have now called it quits for good, TMZ reported.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Hough filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday, October 2, 2020.

The Pair Split After Reconciliation Rumors

A few months ago, the couple announced that they were separating, but rumors started that they were attempting reconciliation since then.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the two said at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

According to a report by Us Weekly, Hough’s “attitude” was a major factor in the divorce of the couple.

“Her actions are what caused her divorce,” the source said at the time. “Brooks did not want a divorce, but he felt pushed toward it because of how Julianne was behaving. But Brooks is not the one who is bummed now.”

Following the divorce, there were many rumors about a possible reconciliation as recently as July 2020.

A source told People at the time that Laich was “open to reconciling” with his wife. “If that were an option, he would be all in. Her friends and family love him, and everyone is pulling for him. He’s a great guy, and they would love to see Julianne give things another chance.”

Hough Recently Opened Up About Her Sexuality

In August 2019, Julianne Hough opened up about her sexuality to Women’s Health. At that time, she said that she did not identify as straight, but she had a hard time telling her husband.

She said that in the first few months of their marriage, she really transformed herself and her personality.

“I’ve been de-layering all the survival tactics I’ve built up my whole life,” she told the magazine. “Now, I feel limitless… I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me. I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship.”

Basically, when she opened up to him, she simply said, “‘You know I’m not straight, right?'” and he asked what she meant, at which point she told him that she isn’t straight but she chose to be with him.

“I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised,” she told the magazine at the time.

