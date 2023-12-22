Katie Maloney Addresses if Tom Schwartz Still Has Feelings for Her

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney commented on whether she believes her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, still harbors feelings for her while recording the December 12 episode of “Bachelor” personality, Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s podcast, “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe.”

During the podcast episode, Bristowe stated she thinks Schwartz “still has a crush” on Maloney. Maloney replied that several individuals in her life hold the same belief. She also suggested she would not be surprised if Schwartz, who she divorced in October 2022, has some residual feelings for her.

“My friends seem to think that. And other people seem to think that. And I don’t know maybe — we did spend years and years together. So to say, ‘Oh yeah he feels nothing’ – like, for sure, you know what I mean?” said Maloney.

She went on to say that she “want[s] [Schwartz] to be happy” and embark on romances.

“I want him to date or to move on. Whether it is serious or casual or whatever, I do want that for him. And he seems to say over and over that he’s not interested in that. And he doesn’t want that. So if he truly — really doesn’t, then that’s fine. But I don’t want it to be because of, like, me,” said Maloney.

Katie Maloney Spoke About Tom Schwartz’s Romance With Katie Flood

In the “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast episode, Maloney noted Schwartz expressed hesitancy to be romantic with “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Katie Flood during “Winter House” season 3, filmed in early 2023, because she shares the same name as his ex-wife. Maloney stated that she did not take issue with Schwartz and Flood’s romance. She clarified that she did tease Schwartz about the situation.

“We like to roast each other a little bit. So I did give him a little s*** about the name thing. I was like, ‘Another Katie. Well I’m Katie number 1.’ … I joke about that. But I was never like, ‘How dare you.’ Or mad,” said Maloney.

Maloney stated that some “Vanderpump Rules” fans may find her ambivalence about Schwartz romantically pursuing another Bravo star surprising. She referenced that she was upset when Schwartz repeatedly kissed former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss following their separation during the show’s 10th season.

“I think a lot of people think that like because of what happened last year with, like, the Raquel or Rachel or whatever it was, with him kissing another girl that I have issues with him. But I was just like, ‘No, like, get it,’” said Maloney.

Schwartz mentioned Maloney’s positive reaction to his romantic moments with Flood in a November 2023 interview with E! News. Schwartz suggested that he did not expect his ex-wife to be “very supportive” about his encounters with the “Below Deck Mediterranean” star.

“Somewhere in the back of my mind, I thought she was going to be annoyed or just disappointed that I’d had a romance on camera. Even though at that point we had been separated for a year,” said Schwartz.

Tom Schwartz Opened Up About His Relationship With Katie Flood

While speaking to E! News in November 2023, Schwartz shared why he found Flood attractive during the production of “Winter House” season 3.

“She’s obviously beautiful on the surface. But she has a great sensibility. She’s self-deprecating and she’s really funny. And she’s got a lot of humility too,” said Schwartz.

Schwartz also stated that he and Flood remained friends once “Winter House” season 3 wrapped.

“I think we are really good friends. I don’t think we friend-zoned each other. But we stay in touch,” said the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

Tom Schwartz Shared His Thoughts About His Ex-Wife in a December 2023 Interview

During a December 2023 appearance on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Schwartz opened up about his feelings toward Maloney following their divorce. He stated that he holds his ex-wife in high regard.

“I still love her deeply. Not, like, in love. I feel like we have a really healthy friendship,” said Schwartz.

He also stated that he is not currently in a relationship.

“I’m just chilling. I’m delightfully chilling. I’m in a relationship with myself,” he said.

“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 premieres January 30 on Bravo.