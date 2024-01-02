DWTS Champ Fires Off Strong Message After Fans Flip Out Over Her New Romance

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Kaitlyn Bristowe is firing back at fans who are coming down on her about her new romance.

Rumors that Bristowe has been dating former “Bachelorette” winner Zac Clark have been plentiful for months. However, the two never confirmed or denied they were an item and hadn’t been spotted together until New Year’s Eve. Now that the two are apparently going public, however, fans are upset — many have been led to believe that Bristowe cheated on her fiance, Jason Tartick, with Clark. She has now denied that rumor flat out.

“Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor. Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin,” she commented on an Instagram fan account.

Clark was previously engaged to “Bachelorette” lead Tayshia Adams.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Has Turned Off Comments on Her Posts

After fans spotted Clark in photos and videos from Bristowe’s New Year’s Eve party, she turned off comments on her posts. The reason? Fans were accusing her of cheating and saying very hurtful things to her.

Bristowe then issued a statement on her Instagram Stories on January 1, 2024.

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day i of a new year. You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect,” she wrote.

“It’s actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you. But. The bullying is next level. You are allowed to have opinions and feelings. But you don’t even know the truth, and your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It’s not ok. It’s. Not,” she continued.

“Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people.

Shame. On. YOU. Not me. I am not one dimensional. What you see on people’s social media does not mean you know them. And this part might sting… but I would never, ever, want to switch places with you. Your life seems so sad. So I will not take the opinions of someone who I would not trade places with,” she added.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Said She Wishes She Could Share Her ‘Side’

In another post on her Instagram Stories, Bristowe said that she wished she could tell people the truth — presumably about how things really went down.

“I wish I could just share my truth and tell you my side,” she wrote. “It’s hard to bite my dang tongue sometimes. But you just go on and continue to have your own little made up story in your head and believe what you want to believe. Social media la la land. Good lawwwddd,” she added.

Bristowe hasn’t said anything more about her relationship with Clark. She hasn’t shared when they really connected, when they started talking, or when they started dating.

She and Tartick ended their engagement in August 2023 while Clark and Adams split at the end of 2021.

