DWTS Champ Says She Wants to ‘Find Someone’ After Ending Engagement

Former “Bachelorette” star and “Dancing With the Stars” champ Kaitlyn Bristowe may be ready to put herself back on the market.

It has been about three months since Bristowe and Jason Tartick announced their split. On the October 31, 2023, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast with PodcastOne, Bristowe shared that she feels as though she knows what she’s looking for.

“I’m a relationship girly,” Bristowe said. “I crave, like, compatibility. And I think that’s what I miss the most from my last relationship. … I miss having, like, a friend,” she continued.

“I like alone time, for sure, and I’m trying to, like, really lean into like, ‘I’m single,’ but I want to find someone. … I think I’m at a place where I’m, like, okay. I really know what I want,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Bristowe Said She’s ‘Terrified’ to Share a New Relationship Publicly

Play

While Bristowe may feel like she’s ready to move on with her life, she admits that she’s not sure she’s ready to put her love life out there for the world to see.

“The next person I date, I don’t want to share my relationship. I want it to be completely for me,” Bristowe said. “I feel like Instagram really ruined my last two relationships. I really do believe that. And so, I’m scared,” she added.

“I’m terrified,” she later said.

Shawn Booth proposed to Bristowe on her season of “The Bachelorette.” The two split after three years together. She then met Tartick, who was previously on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” and the two hit it off straight away. They got engaged in 2021 and split in 2023.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” their joint Instagram statement read.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Previously Seemed Open to Getting Back Together With Jason Tartick

The split between Bristowe and Tartick was very difficult for both of them.

“I’ve never respected someone more through a breakup than I do with Jason. I think people assume if people break up, something bad happened. And I think that’s the hardest part of this whole breakup — nothing bad happened. It’s just been over time. We have both not made each other a priority,” Bristowe said on the August 15, 2023, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast.

“You don’t have to choose sides — root for us both to be happy and grow and learn. It’s sad. We are both so sad,” she continued, adding, “Maybe in six months from now, we go, ‘Yeah, this was the right move.’ And maybe in six months, we go, ‘You know what, I want to choose you.'”

Meanwhile, Tartick asked fans for kindness following the split.

“Please be kind as we go through our individual journeys to heal,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Neither Bristowe nor Tartick have gone public with another relationship since their split. For the time being, they are co-parenting their two Golden Retrieves, Ramen and Pinot.

READ NEXT: Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Hope to Grow Their Family