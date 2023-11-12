DWTS Champ Opens Up About Strained Relationship With Pro

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ’s friendship with pro Alan Bersten has turned rather frosty.

On the November 6, 2023, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that Bersten is no longer speaking to her. It seems as though Bersten is upset with Bristowe for calling him a “dick” on her podcast.

Bristowe was in the audience for the Len Goodman tribute that took place in October 2023. Although she reconnected with several of her DWTS friends, Bristowe said that Bersten didn’t speak one word to her.

‘There was this whole thing on my podcast where I called him a dick. Alan still won’t talk to me. He walked right past me on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ He won’t call me back. And I have profusely apologized on my podcast,” she told podcast host, Cheryl Burke.

Although Bristowe tried to text Bersten before heading to the studio, asking if they could just hug it out, he’s been radio silent.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Bristowe Tried to Explain Her Comment About Alan Bersten

Bristowe’s initial comment came on the “Off the Vine” podcast when she was talking to season 32 hopeful, Charity Lawson in September 2023.

On September 17, 2023, she did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and someone asked if she Bersten was “really a dick.”

“I can be a dick. We can all be dicks. Alan is one of my closest friends from the show. I have nothin but love and respect for him. I think it’s ok to be a dick and push people to believe in themselves and light a fire. If they did an all star season and they let me pick a partner, I’d pick him,” Bristowe responded.

She doubled down on this on Burke’s podcast, saying that she would totally choose Bersten as her partner if she ever was on an all-star season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I call them all dicks in the most loving way. And I truly would want Alan as a partner if they ever did all-stars, because he is such a solid friend to me. We are so close,” Bristowe said.

Alan Bersten Previously Responded to Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Comment

Bersten didn’t take Bristowe’s comment as friendly or loving at all.

“First of all, I never danced with Kaitlyn, so I don’t know why that would even come up. I take a lot of pride in my work and I make sure that above all else, my partners feel comfortable and confident in themselves,” Bersten told Us Weekly in September 2023.

And now, Bristowe says that the two are no longer in touch.

“I love them all,” Bristowe told Burke. “Alan is, again, he was one of my closest friends out of the whole show. And so I’m like, please pick up the phone, Alan!” she continued, adding, “I mean, he will not respond to me or talk to me. Yeah. It’s sad.”

The former “Bachelorette” said that she’s invited Bersten on her podcast to “talk about it” but he didn’t respond to that, either.

READ NEXT: Popular DWTS Pro Nursing Ankle Injury Midway Through Season 32