Pregnant DWTS Alum Celebrates ‘Amazing’ Personal Milestone

Kelly Osbourne celebrated a milestone in her sobriety journey on May 27, 2022.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum was previously sober, though she relapsed in 2021, she revealed to Extra at the time.

“I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal,” she said during the interview. “I don’t know why I even tried it. It’s not for me and it took me a matter of days and I was like done, not doing this.”

She also shared on her Instagram Stories at the time that she was “back on track.

The star shared a screenshot of her stats showing that she has been sober for 1 year. The post has nearly 25,000 likes on Instagram.

“What a difference a year can make!” she wrote. “If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!”

In the comments on her post, friends and family let Osbourne know that they are proud of her achievement.

Osbourne Announced Her Pregnancy In Early May

On May 12, 2022, Osbourne announced that she’s expecting a baby. She held up an ultrasound picture and wrote a caption to express her excitement on Instagram.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…” she wrote. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

She has not announced any details about the baby, including the due date, sex, or the baby’s father. She announced in early 2022 that she is in a relationship with Slipknot band member Sidney George Wilson, who she has known for decades.

She posted a photo of the two kissing on Valentine’s Day.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up!” she wrote. “You are my best friend, my soulmate, and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Friends & the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Congratulated Her On Her Pregnancy

When she announced her pregnancy, friends and the “Dancing With the Stars” family congratulated Osbourne and offered their support for the expecting mother.

“Congrats Kelly!!!!!! So excited for you, you’re going to be such an amazing momma,” wrote season 11 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Audrina Patridge.

Reality TV star and E! host Ross Mathews commented, “YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!! The news is out! You’re gonna be the best mom!!! So happy for you!!!! Can’t wait to meet your baby!!!”

“OMG congrats, mawma!” wrote season 17 DWTS contestant Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

“This is amazing news. Sending so much love,” wrote Spice Girl Emma Bunton, aka “Baby Spice.”

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba commented, “Congratulations Kelly!!!!”

