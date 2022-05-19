DWTS Alum Wants to Be ‘Free’ of Their Marriage Amid Divorce

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore was a contestant on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional dancer Brandon Armstrong.

Now that “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has picked up again, Moore is opening up about her time on the dancing competition show, including saying that the show helped her heal after her marriage ended.

Moore Says DWTS Pulled Her Out of a ‘Dark Place’

During an episode of “The Real,” Moore said that “Dancing With the Stars” helped pull her out of a dark place.

She said that at first, when on the show, she felt like she didn’t necessarily belong “because they were all pros and a lot of the contestants, the celebrities, they had pro experience, and I was just this girl from Detroit who took free classes at the community center.”

She was “elated” when she received the call to come on “Dancing With the Stars,” however, adding that it “came right on time because I was so down on myself.”

The star was going through a divorce from Marc Daly at the time, and she was going through a lot “trying to figure out how to be a single mom; how to take care of my business.”

“You know, it just took me out of this really dark place, and it just made me feel alive again, like valuable again, where people can see me because I wasn’t seen in my marriage,” she shared. “And I had this wonderful partner who just made me feel great to just be there every day.”

Moore says that the show “was just a great experience” for her.

She and Daly are getting divorced after four years of marriage. They got married on June 10, 2017 and welcomed their first child in 2018. A year later, the couple separated and then split again in 2021 after trying to reconcile. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” she shared that she is still in the process of getting a divorce, per People.

“I feel like it’s been going on for years too,” she shared. “I want it to be over. The hold-up is on the other side.”

When Andy Cohen said he was “sorry to hear” that the divorce had yet to be finalized, Moore agreed with him.

“I’m sorry to hear that too,” she shared. “Get me free! Get me free!”

Costars Accused Moore of Having a Crush on Armstrong

Armstrong has since gotten engaged, but some of Moore’s costars accused her of having a crush on the professional dancer.

In the preview clip for the new season, Moore says that she loves Armstrong.

“I have been in Los Angeles so that I can do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ darling! Yesss!” Moore says in the clip. “Brandon Armstrong is my ‘Dancing’ partner. I love him so much. Everything about him, his personality – he’s giving, he’s kind, very handsome and he definitely knows how to move his hips.”

The couple ultimately finished in 10th place on the season.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

