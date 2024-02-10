DWTS Star Has ‘Best Weekend of My Life’ During Bachelorette Party

A“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer is getting married in July, and she just had her bachelorette party. Koko Iwasaki is set to marry fellow dancer Kiki Nyemcheck in just a few months and she celebrated with her closest girlfriends during a destination bachelorette party weekend.

Here’s what you need to know:

Koko Iwasaki Celebrated in Tulum, Mexico

Iwasaki and a handful of girlfriends went to Tulum, Mexico for the event. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro posted numerous updates on social media as the event played out and everybody had a blast.

Iwasaki got teary-eyed in an Instagram Story posted on February 4. She was on a bus with her besties and she wrote, “TUUULUUUMMMM I never want this weekend to end!!! I love you guys so much, I literally feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro added, “Sisters for life, thank you guys for the best weekend of my life.”

The bride-to-be also posted about her bachelorette party after returning home. In a February 6 Instagram post, Iwasaki shared an array of photos and videos containing highlights from the trip to Tulum. The hashtag the crew used for the weekend was “Kokos Last Kiki.”

In the caption of her post, Iwasaki wrote, “I had THE BEST time of my life this past weekend all because of these ladies that I’m lucky enough to call my best friends.”

“It’s surreal to see friends who you’ve known since 6 years old laughing and dancing with friends you’ve met as an adult,” Iwasaki explained. She continued, “I cried so many tears of happiness and I’m just so grateful.”

The DWTS Pro & Her Friends Packed in a Ton of Fun

Iwasaki also wrote, “I love these woman (sic) with all my heart and I would do anything in the world for them.” She also gave a special shout-out to her two maids of honor who “went above and beyond to plan this entire weekend.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro gushed, “It was truly PERFECT and I never wanted it to end.” She also quipped, “AHHHH I can’t wait to reunite at the wedding!!!!!!!”

The excited bride added a few additional hashtags at the end of her caption. It appeared most of them likely were references to inside jokes the ladies had shared throughout their weekend together.

Another Instagram post of Iwasaki’s included a photo of the trip agenda. Everybody flew into Tulum on Thursday, February 1, and activities were planned until everyone returned home on Sunday, February 4.

In addition to meals, games, and relaxing, the group visited Gran Cenote on Friday. The tourist attraction is near Tulum and is a large natural cavern set in a stunning locale. The ladies swam and played around during their excursion.

The bachelorette trip came shortly after Iwasaki teased her official wedding date. In an Instagram post shared on January 27, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro noted her wedding date was exactly six months away.

Iwasaki’s wedding website page reveals the nuptials will take place in Oregon. Fellow “Dancing with the Stars” personalities Peta Murgatroyd, Maks Chmerkovskiy, and Val Chmerkovskiy are all part of the wedding party.