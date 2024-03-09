DWTS Alum Responds to Harsh Criticism After New Romance Goes Viral

Season 13 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Kristin Cavallari took her relationship with Mark Estes public in February 2024.

“He makes me happy,” Cavallari captioned a post on February 27, 2024. The post sparked quite the reaction from fans, many who focused more on the duo’s 13-year age gap than the relationship itself.

A short while later, Cavallari took to TikTok to post a response to anyone who has been criticizing her new romance. “When they’re all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?” Cavallari captioned the video.

It’s unclear how long Cavallari and Estes have been an item, but sources say the two are taking things one step at a time.

“Kristin and Mark have been taking things slowly and were keeping things private until the news broke today. Both responded to the rumors, and are fine with the news about their relationship now being public,” a source told ET.

Kristin Cavallari’s TikTok Garnered a Great Deal of Support From Her Fans

In her TikTok, Cavallari did a voice over skit.

“So, what are you gonna do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?” she mouthed. At the end of the video, she flashed the camera a big smile, clearly unbothered by the comments she’s been getting about Estes.

Meanwhile, the feedback from fans on Cavallari’s TikTok was far different than what happened days earlier on Instagram. For the most part, many people supported Cavallari and encouraged her to do what makes her happy. Some people even shared their own relationship age gaps and success stories.

“I’m 42 my fiance is 35 we’ve been together 4 yrs on the 25th of this month engaged for over a year. Best relationship I’ve ever been in,” one person wrote.

“Y’all hatin’ on her like you think it’s gonna change something by casting her as the villain. She created the roll. Loved her then and love her even more now. You keep doin’ you Queen,” another TikTok user said.

“Why people are bothered when women do the same shit men do all the damn time is beyond me,” a third comment read.

“Hell no! He’s lucky! Let’s normalize hot and accomplished women getting younger hotter men. Men have done it for centuries. Flip the script,” someone else added.

Hoda Kotb Defended Kristin Cavallari

Cavallari’s relationship with Estes marks the first time that she’s gone public with a boyfriend since her split from ex-husband Jay Cutler. After the Instagram photo went viral, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager discussed the age gap on “Today.” During the host chat, Kotb and Hager both defended the former MTV star.

“I do have to say in her defense, whenever it’s the other way, no one says one word. I mean, so what? They get on, right?” Kotb said.

“By the way, good for her!” Bush Hager added.

“You go, girl,” Kotb said, and Bush Hager echoed.

A source told Page Six that Cavallari isn’t letting the criticism get to her.

“They’re two consenting adults who like each other, so who cares? Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but Kristin and Mark aren’t paying attention to the noise,” a source told the outlet.

