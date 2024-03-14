Fan Favorite DWTS Pro May Return to Show After 8 Years

Fan favorite “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec (nee Johnson) isn’t ruling out a return to the ballroom, despite leaving the show eight seasons ago.

“I’ve got so much to thank Dancing with the Stars for. I ended up meeting my husband on the show. So, thank you! But it felt like the right time to step away,” she told People magazine. Indeed, Herjavec met “Shark Tank,” mogul Robert Herjavec on season 20 of the dance competition show.

And while the ballroom pro left the show to focus on her family (she and her husband are parents to twins, Hudson and Haven), she isn’t completely ruling out a return to the program.

“You know what, never say never,” she told People. Herjavec won the Mirrorball Trophy on season 9 alongside Donnie Osmond and again on season 12 with Hines Ward.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kym Herjavec Is Getting Into Acting

While she may not be ruling out a return to “Dancing With the Stars,” Herjavec is taking her career in a different direction these days. She recently starred in Lifetime’s “Hunting Housewives” alongside Denise Richards, Melyssa Ford, and NeNe Leakes.

“I would love to do more acting. I had such a great time on set with this movie. I’m working with a production company in Canada on development and production which has been great! I’ve missed being creative,” Herjavec told Heavy in March 2024.

“On ‘Dancing with the Stars’ you get to choreograph numbers, work with production on sets, costumes, and the creative of a dance routine so it’s been fun to pivot into development and production of movies,” she added.

However, she also admitted that a return to the ballroom wouldn’t be completely out of the question for her.

“Maybe they will need an older pro at some stage and I can dust off the dance shoes,” she said.

Meanwhile, Herjavec also said that she would love the opportunity to judge the show.

“I used to judge the Australian show once I stopped dancing on the U.S. one, which I loved so I would love to do that,” she told Heavy.

Kym Herjavec Returned to the Ballroom for the Len Goodman Tribute

On season 32, Herjavec made a return to the ballroom, taking part in the tribute dance for late “Dancing With the Stars” judge, Len Goodman.

“It sort of was funny being back in the ballroom because all the feelings come back… it felt like you were back home again. And that’s the magic of the show. It does make you feel at home,” she told People.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Herjavec echoed this same sentiment.

“It was a very special moment to be back for the tribute. It was such a moving number that Len would have loved. All of us OGs felt very grateful to be back for that moment,” she explained. She was one of several pros who learned a beautifully choreographed waltz that pair tribute to Goodman, who died of cancer in 2023.

