See Kym Johnson & Robert Herjavec’s Beautiful Valentines to Each Other

There have been many relationships that have blossomed out of “Dancing With the Stars,” but perhaps the greatest “Dancing With the Stars” love story is that between professional dancer Kym Johnson Herjavec and her season 20 partner, entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec.

On Valentine’s Day 2023, Johnson Herjavec posted several beautiful photos to Instagram to celebrate the love of her life and their two children, and her husband posted his own tribute to Johnson Herjavec on his Instagram feed.

Kym Johnson Herjavec Kept Her Valentine’s Messages Simple

On Instagram, Johnson Herjavec posted a photo of herself and her husband simply captioned, “My 💕 @robertherjavec.”

On her stories, she shared a photo of herself with 4-year-old twins Hudson and Haven that she put cartoon hearts on. The next slide featured a beautiful black and white photo of herself and Herjavec walking down a small stone alleyway, holding hands and talking and she wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day” inside a pink heart. The final slide was a photo of Herjavec, Hudson and Haven together on a seaside wall and Johnson Herjavec wrote, “My Valentine.”

Robert Herjavec Wished a Happy Valentine’s Day to His ‘Amazing Wife’ Kym Johnson Herjavec

On his own Instagram, Herjavec posted a series of photos of the family and wrote a message to his wife of six years.

Herjavec wrote:

Happy Valentine’s Day to my amazing wife @kymherjavec5678 – random photos from past Valentines – dancing on @dancingwiththestars, doing Australia morning show, hanging with babies, car shopping (should have bought it) and hanging with @jaylenosgarage.

Herjavec and Johnson met on season 20 of “Dancing With the Stars” in the spring of 2015, finishing in 6th place on the show. They’ve been together basically ever since. They got engaged in early 2016 and were married in July of that same year.

On April 23, 2018, they welcomed twins Hudson and Haven. Fellow “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Carson Kressley is godfather to the twins.

On Father’s Day 2022, Johnson Herjavec posted a tribute to her husband about what a great father he is, writing, “Happy Father’s Day @robertherjavec. H&H are so lucky to have you as their Daddy, you make every day an adventure and you never miss a moment (I don’t know how you do it) we love you more than anything and I’m so lucky to go through life raising our beautiful kids with you.”

On Johnson Herjavec’s birthday in August 2022, Herjavec posted a similar message about his wife, writing, “Happy Birthday amazing woman!! @kymherjavec5678 from your little but strong family — we love you so much!”

“How it started — how it’s going and, oh yeah, these two came along! Happy Valentines you gorgeous woman — from the luckiest man in the world! Love you!” wrote Herjavec on Valentine’s Day 2022.

Johnson Herjavec recently dipped her toe back into “Dancing With the Stars” by hosting a special for Disney Plus of the professional dancers’ most memorable dances from throughout the seasons. Several Instagram commenters were asking the pro dancer if she would ever return to “Dancing With the Stars,” but it doesn’t seem likely. She last danced on the show in season 24.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in the fall of 2023 on Disney Plus.